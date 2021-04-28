characteristics, price and technical sheet

We have known for a long time that Redmi was working on a gaming mobile and, finally, it is official. Xiaomi’s Chinese sister company has unveiled the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, the new member of the huge Redmi K40 family that, on this occasion, puts aside the simple and minimalist design to opt for an aggressive aesthetic and a good batch of functions for the most gamers.

The device has been launched in China and, at the moment, there is no news about its possible arrival on the international market / Spain. As expected, in China its price is the most interesting, and that is that the most powerful version, 12/256 GB, costs 2,699 yuan, about 344 euros to change. What does the first Redmi gaming mobile offer? Let’s see it.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Dimensions and weight

161.94 x 16.93 x 8.3 mm

205 grams

Screen

6.67-inch flexible OLED

Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels)

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Touch response 480 Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 1200

ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

RAM

6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X

Storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.1

Frontal camera

16 megapixels

Rear camera

64 megapixels main, f / 1.65

8 megapixel ultra wide angle, 120º, f / 2.2

2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4

Drums

5,065 mAh

67W fast charge

Operating system

Android 11

MIUI 12.5

Connectivity

5G / 4G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 is

NFC

Infrared

USB-C

Others

Fingerprint sensor on the side

JBL Audio Certification

Dolby Atmos

Dual stereo speakers

Price

From 255.43 euros to change

Full Hertz and Triggers

We begin by reviewing the aesthetic section, which at a first glance already lets us see that we are facing a smartphone designed to play. The device has a quite aggressive rear available in gray, silver, black and yellow. It has a series of Cyberpunk-style lines on the chassis, as well as a camera module that, apparently, has some rings that light up when we are playing.

It is not a small device or exactly light. Have a 8.3 millimeters thick and weighs 205 grams, so it is above average for other Redmi phones, but somewhat below other gaming phones. In its chassis we can find some interesting elements, such as the pop-up triggers on both sides of the left edge, the dual stereo speakers and the side fingerprint sensor (curious that it is not under the screen).

Regarding the screen, Redmi has not fallen short and has implemented a 6.67 inch OLED panel, FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a maximum brightness of 500 nits, reproduces HDR10 + content and the DCI-P3 color space, and has a 480 Hz sampling rate to detect touches faster.

MediaTek under the hood and software to play

We thus go inside, where we find a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor (six nanometers, Cortex A78 cores and up to 3 GHz) with a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. Accompany you six, eight, or 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128 or 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage and a triple layer cooling system placed in the central area.

The battery is 5,065 mAH with a fast charge of 67W and the operating system is Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. Beyond the data, the interesting thing is in the gaming specific functions, since Redmi has implemented the possibility of adding a peephole in shooters, the remapping of the triggers so that they do what we want in each game, a tactical countdown that puts the game in PiP and shows the time we have left for reappear and different contextual vibration systems.

Regarding photography, we find a familiar configuration: 64 megapixel f / 1.65 main sensor, a wide angle of eight megapixels with aperture f / 2.2 and 120º of field of view and a macro of 2 megapixels with aperture f / 2.4. Selfies are left in the hands of a 16-megapixel front sensor that, by the way, we find in the perforation of the screen.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

As we indicated previously, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition it has been launched in China and in China it seems that it is going to stay, at least for now. The prices depend on the configuration of RAM memory and internal storage and are as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition 6GB / 128GB: 255.43 euros to change (1,999 yuan).

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition 8/128 GB: 280.99 euros at the exchange rate (2,199 yuan).

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition 8/256 GB: 306.54 euros to change (2,399 yuan).

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition 12/128 GB: 306.54 euros to change (2,399 yuan).

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition 12/256 GB: 344.88 euros at the exchange rate (2,699 yuan).