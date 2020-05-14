With Huawei and Honor it happens that it is difficult to keep track of their phones, since in both markets they appear with different names that represent the same terminal, sometimes even varying the brand between them. This is the case of the recent Honor 20e that we bring you here and that seemed, according to previous leaks, called to receive the name of Honor 30 Lite, finally ending up nestled in line 20 of the same brand.

We are facing an entry line device from the Chinese manufacturer that lands without Google services, sporting a fairly recognizable design within the catalog of the oriental brand. A model with a triple camera, a screen with FullHD + resolution We expected inferior and much more. We tell you here what this Honor 20e offers and at what price it opens in Spain.

Honor 20e datasheet

Honor 20e

screen

6.21-inch IPS LCD

Ratio 19.5: 9

FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080 pixels

Density of 415dpi

Processor

Kirin 710F at 2.2GHz

GPU Mali G51 MP4

Versions

4GB / 64GB

Micro SD

Frontal camera

8 megapixel f / 2.0

FullHD @ 30fps video

HDR

Rear cameras

24 megapixel f / 1.8 PDAF

8 megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle

2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh

FullHD @ 60fps video

HDR

Drums

3,400 mAh

10W load

Connectivity

Dual 4G

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

Gps

NFC

FM Radio

Headphone jack

MicroUSB 2.0

Dimensions and weight

154.8 x 73.6 x 8 millimeters

164 grams

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

149.90 euros in promotion, after 179.90 euros

A house brand brain and three rear cameras

This Honor 20e has just come out of the oven with a screen 6.21-inch IPS LCD with FullHD + resolution. This, added to the fact that we have a 19.5: 9 ratio, leaves us with a panel of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, with approximately 415 pixels per inch of density, and notch at the top. And under the screen, a 3,400 mAh battery with a 10W charge.

For the processor, Honor has opted for the lower midline Kirin 710F, bordering the input line, running at 2.2GHz and with the Mali G51 MP4 GPU as graphic support. The equipment comes in a single version of RAM and internal storage so we can only get hold of it with 4GB and 64GB, and with a tray to place an additional microSD if we want to expand it.

Three rear cameras and 6.21 inches screen for the new Honor 20e

We got to the cameras and it’s time to talk about its main sensor 24 megapixel with f / 1.8 lens, supported by a second 8-megapixel camera with a super wide-angle f / 2.4 lens, and a third 2-megapixel f / 2.4 camera solely and exclusively for taking depth readings. On the front we have 8 megapixels sewn to an f / 2.0 lens.

This Honor 20e has two SIM trays supporting 4G in addition to WiFi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments, headphone jack, FM radio and microUSB 2.0 port for file upload and transfer. It also has a fingerprint reader on the back and comes with Android 10 under EMUI, although without Google’s proprietary services.

Versions and prices of the Honor 20e

As we have mentioned before, the phone has a single version of both RAM and internal storage, although we can choose between two colors: black and blue. The device is put on sale in Spain in the official Honor store and other shops at the promotional price of 149.90 euros, later going on to cost 179.90 euros on a regular basis.

Honor 20e with 4GB / 64GB: 149.90 euros promotion, 179.90 euros later

