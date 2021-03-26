characteristics, price and technical sheet

Dyson V15 is Dyson’s new cordless handheld vacuum cleaner. A model that replaces the current Dyson V11 and where the main novelty is in the inclusion of a laser system to illuminate the powder. A unique solution among handheld vacuum cleaners and that without having tried it generates mixed feelings for having to deal with household dirt in this way.

The laser of the new Dyson will illuminate the ground with a particular greenish tone, allowing better visualization of the dust notes in order to be able to check with your eyes if the floor is clean.

Dyson V15 datasheet

Dyson V15

Dimensions

126 x 26.7 x 24.89 cm

Weight

3.08 kg

Autonomy

Up to 60 minutes

Loading time

4.5 hours

Power

220 W (14 cyclones)

Head

‘Laser Slim Fluffy’, torque with anti-tangle comb, brush with smooth rotating head, motorized mini brush

Tank capacity

0.76 liters

Screen

Color LCD

Price

$ 699

LCD display with information on the collected particles

The Dyson V15 repeats some of the features of the previous model as a autonomy of 60 minutes or the power of 220 W. Also its tank capacity with 0.76 liters. The main addition is this laser system that can be activated so that the dust spots are easy to see. In both the images and the demonstration video, it can be seen that as the Dyson V15 passes, a green laser is projected on the ground and any irregularities are better observed.

Dyson uses laser diodes, mounted at an angle of 1.5º and 7.2 mm off the ground with a short-throw green halo. Other vacuums also incorporate lights, but the Dyson V15 is also able to take advantage of this laser to analyze what is being collected.

Through its LCD screen, where we can receive details about the autonomy, we can also display the number of aspirated particles as a function of size. Thanks to its laser system, the Dyson V15 is able to differentiate them and offer us some statistics.

The system detects particles from 10 micrometers (PM10), classifying them into four types. Those of more than 10 microns, those of 60, 180 and those of more than 500 µm.

The Dyson V15 features a small tapered brush specifically designed to clean hair and upholstered surfaces. A torque brush to collect hairs and avoid tangles.

Versions and price of the Dyson V15

The new Dyson V15 Detect will be sold at an official price of $ 699, with the different heads available among which are the laser, the anti-tangle, the hair, the corner, the soft brush, the brush for stubborn dirt, the wall mount, the charging dock and the charger itself. These new models will be available in Spain from June 21.

More information | Dyson