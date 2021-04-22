characteristics, price and technical sheet

Garmin has just introduced its new smartwatches, the Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S. We could really speak in the singular, since both smartwatches are essentially the same, except for the size, since the Garmin 2 has a 45.4-millimeter case and the Venu 2S stays at 40.4 millimeters. That, obviously, results in different screen weights and dimensions.

In any case, both watches offer us a AMOLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3, geolocation, and a good batch of sports features. Because while it is true that the Venu are Garmin’s most lifestyle range, the company does not abandon its sporty character. We will get to know them better right away, but not without first highlighting that their price is 399.99 euros.

Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S data sheet

GARMIN VENU 2

GARMIN VENU 2S

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

45.40 x 45.40 x 12.20 mm

49 grams

40.40 x 40.40 x 12.10 mm

38.2 grams

SCREEN

1.3-inch AMOLED

Resolution 416 x 416 pixels

Gorilla Glass 3

Always on optional

1.1-inch AMOLED

Resolution 360 x 360 pixels

Gorilla Glass 3

Always on optional

STRAP

Silicone

135-200 mm

Silicone

110-175 mm

GEOPPOSITIONING

GPS

Glonass

Galileo

GPS

Glonass

Galileo

SENSORS

Heart rate sensor

SpO2

Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient light sensor

Heart rate sensor

SpO2

Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient light sensor

BUTTONS

iOS and Android

iOS and Android

WATERPROOF

5 ATM

5 ATM

DRUMS

Smartwatch mode: up to 11 days

GPS mode with music: up to 8 hours

GPS mode without music: up to 22 hours

Energy saving mode: up to 12 days

Smartwatch mode: up to 10 days

GPS mode with music: up to 7 hours

GPS mode without music: up to 19 hours

Energy saving mode: up to 11 days

REQUIREMENTS

N / A

N / A

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

ANT +

Wifi

Bluetooth

ANT +

Wifi

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Stores 650 songs

Smart notifications

Garmin Pay

Stores 650 songs

Smart notifications

Garmin Pay

PRICE

399.99 euros

399.99 euros

The older brother and the little brother

We start with the aesthetic section. Both watches are made of stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer. They weigh between 50 and 40 grams, depending on the size of the box, which it can be 44 or 40 millimeters. Both include 18-millimeter silicone straps with a standard closure and are water resistant to five atmospheres, so they can be used for swimming.

For the display, Garmin has opted for a 1.1 and 1.3 inch AMOLED panel with 360 x 360 and 454 x 454 pixels resolution, respectively, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The company has renewed the interface of the operating system, Connect IQ 4.0, to make it more friendly to this type of screen, take advantage of colors, add animations, etc.

To keep talking about differences, we can mention the battery. That the Garmin Venu 2S is smaller means that it also has a smaller battery, although the differences in autonomy are not very pronounced. The largest model lasts up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and the small one up to 10 days. However, the autonomy is considerably reduced if we use the integrated GPS chip more than necessary.

Very focused on sports

Regarding sports functions, both watches share options and features. Thus, they have real-time heart rate measurement, Spo2 sensor, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, menstrual cycle, hydration and respiration. In that sense, nothing is missing.

Something interesting is the function Health Snapshot, which records a two-minute session to learn key statistics, such as heart rate, heart rate variability, pulse oximetry, respiration and stress, and then generate a report in the app that we can share. It is a simple way to know our fitness status at a glance.

On the other hand, the watch is capable of calculate our “physiological age”. As explained from Garmin, “this function makes use of chronological age, weekly high intensity activity, resting heart rate and BMI or body fat percentage to calculate whether your body age is greater or less than the yours”. Not only that, but it also offers tips to “take years off your age based on your fitness.”

In terms of sports monitoring, Garmin has implemented more than 25 sports apps and animated cardio, strength, yoga, Pilates, and HIIT workouts. In addition, it allows you to create personalized training sessions using more than 1,400 exercises and access Garmin Coach, a free personal trainer designed for the most runners.

But also with the air of a smartwatch

We finish by reviewing the smart options typical of a smartwatch. The new Garmin watches feature smart notifications that we can answer from the clock as long as we use an Android mobile.

We can also store music (up to 650 songs) or download songs from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music. That will allow us to listen to music directly from the watch as long as we connect wireless headphones.

Finally, it should be noted that the watches have NFC, so we can pay with them thanks to Garmin Pay, and security and tracking functions, among which are the option to send our GPS location to the contacts we want during certain outdoor activities, for example.

Versions and price of the Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S

The new ones Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S They can be purchased from now for 399.99 euros. The Venu 2 can be purchased in black and blue, while the Venu 2S is available in black, gold, gray, and white.

