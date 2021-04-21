characteristics, price and technical sheet

Cecotec has just announced the launch of a new range of robot vacuum cleaners. On this occasion the Valencian company has launched the new Conga 3890 which, as on other occasions, are available in three versions: Vital, Titanium and Ultra.

They are available from now on for a price that starts at 389 euros for the most basic model and amounts to 429 euros for the most powerful model. They are three quite similar robot vacuum cleaners, so below we are going to review its characteristics and its main differences.

Cecotec Conga 3890 data sheet

NAVIGATION

iTech Laser 360

CLEANING MODES

10

SOLIDS TANK CAPACITY

N / A

MIXED TANK CAPACITY

N / A

DRUMS

3,200 mAH

AUTONOMY

150 minutes

LOADING TIME

N / A

FILTERS

High efficiency filter

POWER LEVELS

N / A

SUCTION POWER

2,300 pascals

MAXIMUM NOISE EMISSION LEVEL

Up to 64 dB

PROGRAMMABLE

Yes

REMOTE CONTROL

Yes (Ultra model)

AUTOMATIC RETURN TO LOAD BASE

Yes

INTERACTIVE MAPPING

Yes

APP FOR IOS AND ANDROID

Yes

PRICE

Cecotec Conga 3890 Vital: 389 euros

Cecotec Conga 3890 Titanium: 399 euros

Cecotec Conga 3890 Ultra: 429 euros

Small differences in the new robot vacuum cleaner from Cecotec

All three models share much of the specs, so before we delve into the differences, which aren’t many, let’s review the similarities. The Cecotec Conga 3890 series features a iTech Laser 360 laser mapping system, something that we already know from other models and is capable of sweeping, vacuuming, mopping and sweeping the floor thanks to the mixed tank. It has a suction power of up to 2,300 pascals and, depending on the brand, the noise it makes does not exceed 64 dB.

The robot has a Jalisco brush, which is designed to collect the smallest dirt, and is loaded with intelligent functions. Among them stand out Room Plan 2.0, which is a more intelligent navigation and allows the user to choose what cleaning time the robot should do in each room. According to Cecotec, the robot can manage up to 50 cleaning plans.

The Conga 3890 series incorporates 10 cleaning modes selectable from the app, the Turbo Clean Carpet system to increase the power when detecting carpets and the Total Surface 2.0 technology, which serves to make sure that the robot cleans the entire surface of the house and that, if it runs out of battery, return to the charging base alone, recharge and resume cleaning from where it stayed. In this sense, something interesting is the Final Cleaning system, a final cleaning movement that prevents the brush from reaching the base with traces of dust.

When it comes to connectivity and battery, the Conga 3890 is compatible with WiFi and voice assistants, namely: Alexa and Google Assistant. As explained from Cecotec, their new robot vacuum cleaner has a battery of 14.8V and 3,200 mAh, enough to offer an autonomy of 150 minutes in optimal conditions (hard floors with little friction and moderate amount of obstacles). That is, the final figure will depend on each house and the cleaning plans.

This is what all models have in common, so now let’s go to differences. The Ultra model has a remote control, while the others do not. The Ultra and Titanium models have two tanks, one mixed and one solid, while the Vital does not. And finally, the Vital model does not have the BestFriend system installed by default (it does not include the necessary brushes), although it can be purchased separately.

Versions and price of the Cecotec Conga 3890

The new series Cecotec Conga 3890 It can be purchased from now on the company’s website and, in the case of the Ultra model, on Amazon. The prices are as follows:

Cecotec Conga 3890 Vital: 389 euros.

Cecotec Conga 3890 Titanium: 399 euros.

Cecotec Conga 3890 Ultra: 429 euros

