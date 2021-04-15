characteristics, price and technical sheet

ZTE’s Axon line is the most ambitious of the brand, being in which more or less risky experiments fit and in which the flagships are placed, and today it is the turn of the ZTE AXon 30 Ultra 5G. A mobile that fits into the latter, at full power and standing out in several sections.

In addition to the embers to give a performance to match any type of task, the Chinese manufacturer has wanted megapixels to abound in its rear cameras with up to three 64 megapixel sensors, two optical stabilizers and a telephoto lens with optical zoom of up to 5x, including in these three sensors a camera dedicated to the portrait. A singular bet with a module that obviously stands out in a design that fits the current standard, without neglecting the curvature on the screen.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G datasheet

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

Dimensions and weight

161.53 × 72.96 x 8 mm

188g

Screen

OLED 6.67 inch

FullHD +, HDR10 +

144 Hz, curved

Processor

Snapdragon 888

RAM

12/8/16 GB LPDDR5

Storage

128/256/1 TB GB UFS 3.1

Rear cameras

64 MP f / 1.6 OIS

64 MP wide angle

64 MP portrait f / 1.9

Tele 8 MP 5x optical

Frontal camera

16 MP

Drums

4,600 mAh

Fast charge 66 W

Operating system

Android 11 + MyOS 11

Connectivity

5G

802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax (WIFI 6E)

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS / A-GPS / Beidou / Galileo / GLONASS

NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen, DTS: X Ultra, Hi-Fi, stereo

Price

From 601.49 euros to change

Do not miss the curves and hertz

The screen is one of the features that stand out the most in this new ZTE, in which we see that the front camera appears as usual with a hole and not with the technology that we saw in the ZTE Axon 30 5G. It is a screen 6.67-inch OLED with FullHD + resolution (2,400 × 1,080 pixels), a pity not to have a little more resolution when reaching 144 refresh rate.

This is not common in non-gaming mobiles, seeing it also in the Xiaomi Mi 10T (and again with FullHD +), but it is still quite striking. What’s more, the touch refresh rate is 300 Hz, quite high for a standard mobile, and has support for HDR10 +, 10 bit color and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space.

Of course, it is a curved screen that falls down the sides until it reaches the metal frame, occupying (according to ZTE) 95% of the front. The back is made of glass and has a new finish, which according to ZTE is resistant to fingerprints and does not slip.

Full power and zoom

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, which can also be accompanied by up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage LPDRR5 and UFS 3.1 (respectively), seeing the following settings:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM 16 GB RAM + 1 TB GB ROM



As for the battery, they have left room for a battery of 4,600 mAh, with fast charging of 66 watts. Charging time is not specified, but due to the values ​​obtained in mobiles with 65 watts it is possible that it is around the hour.

Differentiating in photography with a somewhat different proposal

Especially in the high-end range, we see that the mobiles that most seek to stand out include telephoto lenses, optical stabilization, large sensors and more differential features than the usual combination of main + wide angle + macro. This time we see a TV that gives 5x optical zoom, but also a specific rear camera for portraits and photographs of people, being as follows:

64 megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor with f / 1.6 aperture lens and optical image stabilization. Wide angle with 64 megapixel sensor with 120 degree field of view lens and 13 millimeter focal length. Secondary camera for portraits with 64-megapixel sensor and 35-millimeter equivalent, with f / 2.9 aperture lens. Telephoto lens with 8 megapixel sensor, optical image stabilization and 5x optical zoom. Hybrid 10x and digital zoom up to 120x. Front camera with 16 megapixel sensor



It also stands out that the main one has a lens with an aperture of f / 1.6, so it should be able to capture a lot of lighting. In addition, you can record with resolution of up to 8K.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra can already be reserved in China, officially going on sale on April 19 in that market. The international version will go on sale next may on the brand’s website, but for now they have not said prices for Europe. We will update this information as soon as the manufacturer provides it, for now we have them for China:

‌ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 8/256 GB: 601.49 euros to change (4,698 yuan).

‌ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 12/256 GB: 639.90 euros to change (4,998 yuan).

‌ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 16GB / 1TB: 853.45 euros to change (6,666 yuan).