characteristics, price and technical sheet

DJI has just unveiled its new drone, the DJI Air 2S. It is an evolution of the DJI Mavic Air 2 that seeks to offer high resolution video recording without increasing the size of the device excessively. The DJI Air 2S has a built-in camera, different preset recording modes and technologies that we will see later to improve the flight experience.

The drone can be purchased from today in different configurations. The standard pack, which includes the drone, the remote control, a battery and everything you need to start flying costs 999 euros, while the “Fly more” pack, which includes a total of three batteries, ND filters, a center of cargo and a shoulder strap amounts to 1,299 euros. Once the presentations are made, we will get to know better the new DJI Air 2S.

DJI Air 2S Datasheet

DJI AIR 2S

AIRCRAFT DIMENSIONS

595 grams

OPERATING FREQUENCY

Determined

DRUMS

Determined

Up to 31 minutes

REMOTE CONTROL WEIGHT

Determined

TRANSMISSION DISTANCE

12 km (FCC)

MAXIMUM FLIGHT HEIGHT

Determined

FLIGHT MODES

MasterShots

FocusTrack

QuickShot

Hyperlase

CAMERA SENSOR

One inch sensor

20 MP, 2.4 microns

OBJECTIVE

22mm, f / 2.8

IMAGE SIZE

20 MP

HDR

VIDEO SIZE

5.4K @ 30 FPS

4K at 60 FPS

Normal, D-Log (10 bits), HLG (10 bits)

APP

DJI Fly (iOs and Android)

PRICE

From 999 euros

Recording in 5.4K and APAS 4.0

The DJI Air 2S is an upper-mid-range drone that weighs 595 grams, significantly less than the Mavic 2 Pro (907 grams) and somewhat higher than the Mavic Air 2 (570 grams). That is precisely why it is the first drone of its size capable of capturing images of up to 20 megapixels and 5.4K video thanks to its one-inch sensor.

The device has bi-directional, four-way sensors that warn the pilot when there is an obstacle. The autopilot, APAS 4.0, allows the drone to overcome obstacles “perfectly and autonomously”, they explain from the company.

It also has the AirSense system (to warn the pilot of the presence of airplanes or helicopters), function of return to the point of origin and the geofencing system GEO 2.0, which helps the pilot to stay out of restricted or sensitive areas. Everything is designed so that the user can focus on taking photos and videos and not so much on the piloting itself.

In fact, the DJI Air 2S is focused on taking aerial photos and videos without getting too complicated. And is that DJI has implemented a series of preset video recording modes to make the drone more autonomous. Among them are MasterShot (the drone plans a flight path and records itself), Focus Track (which follows the subject) or QuickShot, which we already know from other DJI products.

For content streaming, the DJI Air 2S features four antennas and the latest version of OcuSync, O3, which allows images to be retransmitted at a maximum distance of 12 kilometers. The total autonomy of the drone amounts to about 31 minutes, a figure that is on par with the Mavic Air 2 (34 minutes) and the Mavic 2 Pro (31 minutes).

When it comes to content resolution, the DJI Air 2S mounts a one-inch CMOS sensor with a resolution of 20 megapixels and 2.4 micron pixels (to capture more light) under a 22-millimeter wide-angle lens with f / 2.8 aperture. The device is capable of record in 5.4K at 30 FPS and in 4K at 60 FPS, as well as taking 20 megapixel images. It has a digital zoom, a three-axis mechanical stabilizer, and an 8GB internal storage.

DJI Air 2S versions and price

As we indicated previously, the DJI Air 2S It can be purchased from today for from 999 euros in its most basic pack. The “Fly more” pack, which includes a third battery, ND filters, a charging center and a shoulder strap, is priced at 1,299 euros.