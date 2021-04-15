characteristics, price and technical sheet

Those from Bang & Olufsen do not want (nor do they seem to know how) to make conventional speakers, typical designs or recognizable shapes, as a good example is the B&O Harmony, although fame precedes them because they accompany aesthetics with good audio quality in their products. It is what they promise with the new BeoSound Emerge, which at first glance and placed on a shelf could look like a book.

For this reason, it is a thin and flat loudspeaker, in contrast to the cylindrical and / or spherical shapes that we see more frequently (and that in theory favor a 360-degree emission). The brand talks about a new configuration of the transducers that does not compromise quality, but quite the opposite, thus proposing a compact and discreet solution.

Bang & Olufsen Emerge data sheet

DEVICE TYPE SPECIFICATIONS Wired portable smart speaker for domestic spaces TRANSDUCER EQUIPMENT 1 0.6 inch soft dome tweeter (with 30 watt class D amplifier)

1 x 1.45-inch midrange speaker (with 30-watt class D amplifier)

1 x 4-inch subwoofer (1 amplifier in 30 watt class D) FREQUENCY RESPONSE 45 – 22,000 Hz MAX VOLUME 92 dB SPL BASS 72 dB SPL MICROPHONES Yes CONNECTIVITY 1 x 10/100 Mbit Ethernet, USB-C charging connector WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 SOURCES AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth, line / optical and radio input from Bang & Olufsen VOICE ASSISTANT Google Assistant DIMENSIONS 25.5 x 6.5 x 6.7 cm WEIGHT 1, 30-1.38 kg PRICE From 599 euros

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Emerge – Gold Tone

A slim and flat design between both prism and cylinder

The Danish house has collaborated with the Layer design agency for this creation. As we said, it is inspired by a bookThe “covers” being two pieces of polycarbonate and emulating the spine with the front audio output, with the brand’s logo as the title or author.

In addition to oak wood, and without failing its hallmark, it is built with aluminum anodized (with a pearlescent finish) and Kvadrat fabric inside, having a rather sophisticated and minimalist touch in the style of the BeoSound Shape. The playback controls are at the top, being tactile.

We were talking before the new configuration of the transducers, specific to this design. In the Beoplay emerge we see the 37 mm midrange installed at an angle emitting the sound from the front, together with the 14 mm soft dome tweeter.

Speaking of the 100-millimeter woofer, the output is oriented to the rear, so as a whole it tries to achieve correct sound dispersion And that the Beoplay, as with speakers such as the Huawei Sound X or Apple’s HomePod, gives surround sound and serves as a multimedia center in the room in which it is placed.

In addition, they explain in B&O that they have improved the active compensation technology, so that a good low frequency range is achieved and that there is an adaptation of the audio to the room. A function that the loudspeakers of this house have had for a long time, as we can see with the Beolab 50 (although they are a very different product format).

As for the interaction, in addition to the touch panel it has a microphone for voice control, being compatible with Google Assistant. Furthermore, the Beosound Emerge is compatible with Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast.

Beosound Emerge versions and prices

Depending on which finish we choose (materials change), the Beosound Emerge is available at the following prices:

Beosound Emerge anthracite black: from 599 euros.

Beosound Emerge golden: from 749 euros

Both color combinations will be available on the brand’s website and in its physical stores from today, April 15, 2021.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Emerge – Gold Tone