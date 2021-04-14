characteristics, price and technical sheet

Mobile phones with a flexible and folding screen continue to try to find their place (and their meaning), and now it is TCL that wants to bet on this segment with a really peculiar conceptual model, the TCL Fold ‘n Roll.

This mobile – which is not commercially available at the moment – gives a twist to the already well-known Samsung Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2, and to that flexible and folding screen format adds a third flexible screen that makes the whole roll and unwind singularly and we can enjoy a diagonal of up to 10 inches with the three extended screens.

A device that is (almost) three

TCL has been explore the idea of ​​a mobile with a roll-up screen, and now he has taken that idea a little further by applying it to a model that also has a folding screen.

The resulting concept is the surprising TCL Fold ‘n Roll, a smartphone that a priori looks like a simple adaptation of the Galaxy Fold but actually hides a secret: a third roll-up screen and that we can unwind and rewind with a curious system that hides it under the chassis terminal.

The system is certainly surprising and allows us to have a mobile that becomes three. In fully folded format, the TCL Fold ‘n Roll has a 6.7-inch diagonal, but if we unfold that second screen it becomes an 8.5-inch tablet. If we also unroll the third screen we will get a 10-inch tablet.

The options that this design raises are of course striking, especially when it comes to consuming content and even end up using the mobile as a small mini-laptop if we combine it with a keyboard to win in productivity scenarios.

TCL’s proposal is clear: take advantage of flexible and roll-up screen technologies to be able to convert mobile also into a tablet format more than respectable.

The TCL Fold ‘n Roll makes use of the company’s two hinge technologies, called DragonHinge and ButterflyHing, and applies them to this new concept that is an evolution of the one we saw last year. These new systems make

TCL Fold ‘n Roll price and availability

At the moment the TCL Fold ‘n Roll is a concept in development and in TCL they have not specified neither the date nor the price of a product they are still working on.

So that, we may never actually see the TCL Fold ‘n Roll in storesBut it is certainly an interesting twist on what we have seen in the field of phones with flexible and folding screens.