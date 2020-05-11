Realme continues its process of maturity and growth, and its next step has been to create a new line of telephones that in principle we will see begin its journey from India but that could be launched internationally. We are talking about the Narzo range that lands with two models initially, two economic lines under the names of Realme Narzo 10A and Realme Narzo 10.

Phones, as we say, are located in the economic line of the market although they offer quite interesting features such as having 5,000 mAh batteries which, in both cases, work as portable external batteries by having reverse charge with cable. This and more is what we tell you now in the full description of its characteristics.

Technical specifications of the Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10

screen

6.5-inch In-CELL LCD

20: 9 ratio

HD + at 1600 x 720

IN-CELL LCD 6.5 inch

20: 9 ratio

HD + at 1600 x 720

Processor

Helium G70

Helium G80

Versions

3GB / 32GB

Micro SD

4GB / 128GB

Micro SD

Rear camera

12 megapixels f / 1.8

2 megapixel macro f / 2.4 4 centimeters

2 megapixel bokeh f / 2.4

FullHD @ 30fps video

48 megapixel f / 1.8

8 megapixel Ultra wide angle 119º

B / W and Portrait

2 megapixels Macro at 4 centimeters

FullHD @ 30fps video

Frontal camera

5 megapixel f / 2.4

16 megapixel f / 2.0

software

Android 10

Realme UI

Android 10

Realme UI

Dimensions and weight

164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm

195 grams

164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm

199 grams

Drums

5,000 mAh

10W load

Reverse cable charge

5,000 mAh

18W fast charge

Reverse cable charge

Connectivity and sound

Dual 4G / Dual Standby

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

USB Type-C

Headphone jack

Dual 4G / Dual Standby

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

USB Type-C

Headphone jack

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

So White and So Blue colors

Rear fingerprint reader

That White and That Green colors

Prices

3GB / 32GB: 8,499 rupees / 103 euros at the exchange

4GB / 128GB: 11,999 rupees / 146 euros exchange rate

This is the Realme Narzo 10A

The new family opens with an economic line model, one with the last name A that responds to the name of Realme Narzo 10A and that starts by offering 6.5 inch screen In-Cell with a 20: 9 ratio and a notch located at the top. With its HD + resolution, the Narzo 10A screen leaves 1,600 x 720 pixels in front of our eyes.

The chosen brain is the Helium G70 from MediaTek that is accompanied by 3GB and 32GB in the only version we found of the phone at launch. A phone that also arrives in So White and So Blue colors (white and blue) and with a considerable internal battery of 5,000 mAh with reverse charge through the cable, so we can use the phone as if it were a portable external battery.

3 cameras for this Narzo 10A, with 12 megapixels as main and portrait and macro lenses.

As for cameras, we have 12 megapixels with f / 1.8 lens as main sensor accompanied by 2 megapixels to take macro pictures, with an f / 2.4 lens, and by another camera 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 lens for depth readings. For selfies we have 5 megapixels with f / 2.4 lens, and all the photographic equipment is accompanied by artificial intelligence courtesy of the Realme UI that covers Android 10 on this phone.

The Realme 10A also offers 4G Dual, occupying the same triple tray as the microSD slot with which we can expand the internal memory, along with WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port for file upload and transmission. We found a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone, centered horizontally.

This is Realme Narzo 10

When we remove the last name A, the Narzo 10 grows in power in almost all its sections, although it maintains some of them unchanged. For example, the screen is still 6.5 inches with 20: 9 ratio and HD + resolution, so they repeat the 1,600 x 720 pixels on the face of this new Realme phone, for now, for India.

The processor chosen this time is the Helium G80 and it is supported by a more powerful and also expandable memory equipment, with 4GB in RAM and 128GB in internal storage, and a microSD that cannot exceed 256GB of extra capacity. The battery repeats with its 5,000 mAh and its reverse charge cable, but here we find fast charging 18W, something that does not appear in the younger brother.

Four cameras with 48 megapixels, and the 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge

The cameras are also leveling up, starting with the fact that we have four here and not three. The main one is from 48 megapixels and we also find a super wide angle of 8 megapixels and 119º range of view, a camera for Pictures and black and white photography and a fourth camera 2 megapixels for macro photography. And on the front, 16 megapixels with an f / 2.0 lens. Again, all with artificial intelligence thanks to Realme UI and Android 10.

The phone, which comes in the colors That White and That Green (white and green), has a fingerprint reader on the back and offers 4G Dual, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB C port for uploading and transferring files with the computer.

Versions and prices of the Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10

The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A have been officially unveiled in India as part of a new series that, at the moment, is not known if it will go on sale in other regions. The Realme Narzo 10A is available in White and blue, while Realme Narzo 10 is in White and green with a line pattern. These are the official prices:

Realme Narzo 10A 3 GB + 32 GB, 8499 Indian rupees, about 103 euros to change.

Realme Narzo 10 4 GB + 128 GB, 11999 Indian rupees, about 146 euros to change.