characteristics, price and technical sheet

The Danish house Bang & Olufsen maintains its commitment to wireless headphones, either the so-called TWS or completely wireless such as the Beoplay E8 or those with a headband, such as the Beoplay H95. In this case we are talking about the seconds, since the new from B&O are the new Beoplay HX, circumaural headphones that maintain the design lines of their predecessors.

One of its claims is the digital active noise cancellation, thus promising superior audio quality. Although yes, as we usually see with the brand’s products, what is important is also the use of quality materials, and yet they are not for all budgets.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX data sheet

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX

COUPLING

Closed circumaural

DIAPHRAGM

Titanium, 40mm

MAGNET

Neodymium

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.1

Noise Cancellation

Active and adaptable

Transparency mode

Frequency band

20-22,000 Hz

Drive type

Electrodynamic unit with neodymium magnets, 40 mm diameter

Unit sensitivity

95 dB at 1 kHz / 1 mW in passive mode

Impedance

24 ohms +/- 15%

Sound codecs

SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive

Battery and autonomy

Lithium 1,110 mAh

Up to 35 hours with Bluetooth and ANC

Up to 40 hours with Bluetooth

Charging time: about 3 hours

Dimensions and weight

195 x 200 x 52 mm

285 g

Microphones

4 x MEMS for voice (two microphones shared with ANC)

4 x ANC-specific MEMS (two microphones on each earphone)

Inputs and outputs

4 1.25 m audio cable with 3.5 mm mini jack for wired connectivity

1.25m USB-A cable to USB-C cable for charging

PRICE

499 euros

The aesthetic reminds us of the Beoplay H95, but the shape of the inner sponge of the helmet is more rounded. They are made with leather and aluminum, the latter recycled and anodized with a pearl process for the side sliders.

For the helmet they have left a “diamond effect” finish on the aluminum, integrating into a recycled plastic structure to create contrasting gloss and matte finishes. According to the brand, they wanted to create a light, comfortable and ergonomic product, in fact they are somewhat lighter than the Beoplay H95, renewing the headband to create a central compensation area that is helpful in prolonged use.

Active noise cancellation and touch control

Speaking of the most technical part and related to sound emission, the Beoplay HX integrate two 40mm speakers with neodymium magnets and bass portsin addition to the four microphones that allow the performance of advanced beamforming technology. The manufacturer also introduces a new adaptive active noise cancellation technology, something that is always very positive in order to have a good experience as we have seen in rival products such as the Apple AirPods Pro Max or the Sony WH-1000XM4 that we have been able to test. background here.

In terms of autonomy, the Beoplay HX promise up to 35 hours of playback, which is not bad (up to 40 hours without the cancellation activated). They connect via Bluetooth 5.1, Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair and Made for iPhone (MFi), have physical buttons for power on and cancellation and have a touch interface to control playback.

Price and availability of the Beoplay XH

The new Beoplay HX are available on the web and in Bang & Olufsen stores for 499 euros. There are three models: anthracite black, sand and wood.