characteristics, price and technical sheet

Without MWC in February, Sony does not have that great welcome “party” that was supposed to open the well-known technology fair with the presentation of one or more of its most important mobiles each year. Hence, the brand has left it, like the rest, in its own launch, and the time has come to unveil the new Sony Xperia 1 III.

The new mobile follows in the wake of the Sony Xperia 1 II in the nomenclature, by referring to the manufacturer’s cameras and by trying to approximate the photographic experience on their top-of-the-line mobiles. Although other aspects are striking, such as the 120 Hz refresh rate or telephoto focal jump, the star feature of this mobile.

Sony Xperia 1 III datasheet

SONY XPERIA 1 III

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

165 x 71 x 8.2, 186 grams

SCREEN

6.5 inch OLED

21: 9, 120 Hz

4K resolution, HDR

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 888

RAM

12 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

256/512 GB

REAR CAMERAS

12 MP f / 2.6 wide angle, 16mm, Dual PD

12 MP f / 1.7 Main, 24mm, Dual PD OIS

12 MP f / 2.3 telephoto, 70/105 mm, Dual PD OIS

IToF sensor

FRONT CAMERA

8 MP, f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,500 mAh

30 watts

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 11

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi IEEE802.11a / b / g / n (2.4 GHz) / n (5 GHz) / ac / ax

A-GPS, A-GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Bluetooth 5.2

5G

OTHERS

IP65 / 68, 360 Reality Audio stereo sound, 3.5 mm jack, stereo speakers, side fingerprint reader, camera button

PRICE

Determined

You will continue to see a league that is an Xperia

The Sony Xperia 1 III hardly differs in terms of dimensions, with an approximate volume and only 5 grams more in weight, in fact it maintains what is currently a quite differential design: the 21: 9 ratio leaves some mobiles particularly elongated. Narrow compared to the vast majority, in this case also being lighter than probably all its direct competition.

The camera module is made somewhat wider, keeping it vertical also like a traffic light and with the brand’s logo in the center. And for the front, Sony, stoic, keeps the frames symmetrical and inserts the front camera into it, no notch or holes and with Gorilla Glass Victus coating it.

Thus, the screen appears elongated and uncluttered with its 6.5 inches and 4K resolution, continuing to greet the flagships that maintain the FullHD + from afar. In addition, the Xperia is inaugurated with a higher refresh rate finally reaching 120 Hz, leaving 240 Hz of touch refreshment, thus being the first time that we see this refresh rate and a 4K resolution together in a panel on a mobile. .

It is the first time that we see 120 Hz and 4K on the screen of a mobile

With this screen they seek that, like the Sony Xperia Pro, it can serve as an external monitor of a camera, being able to connect it through an adapter to the camera’s HDMI. What’s more, keeps the audio minijack and the resistance certification IP65 / 68.

A similar wrap for an updated stem

Being Sony’s flagship of 2021, the Xperia 1 III integrates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, the most powerful processor for the manufacturer’s high-end. From the 8 GB of its direct predecessor it goes to 12 GB RAM, accompanied by 256 or 512 GB of storage.

As for the audio, in addition to that 3.5 mm jack, the stereo sound, improving the bass, increasing the volume and showing off 360-degree sound with those speakers. The brand explains that the Xperia 1 III also introduces a new electrical circuit to improve the sound, as well as improvements in the algorithm itself.

To feed all this we see a 4,500 mAh battery, greater than that of the Sony Xperia 1 II (despite measuring almost the same) and with a fast charge of 30 W. The promise: 50% in 30 minutes and, be careful, that the battery can last 3 years without losing hardly ability. It also supports wireless charging and reversible wireless charging.

The Xperia 1 III arrives with Android 11. as you might think. Sony maintains its launcher, which above all adds its own aesthetic and some specific function, taking advantage in this case to launch a new game mode.

The camera-specific physical button remains.

Let nothing escape focus

Gone is that Sony with a single rear camera and for some time the manufacturer has settled with the triad (at the time) par excellence: main lens + telephoto lens + wide angle. Like last year, 12 megapixel sensors are the option to choose in each case, but varying the rest of the characteristics, highlighting that in the telephoto lens you can go from 70 to 105 millimeters.

Optics come calibrated by Zeiss, and according to Sony the work of this well-known photographic house has helped to reduce reflections (and thus improve contrast). This is the diagram of lenses and sensors:

Main with 12-megapixel sensor and lens with f / 1.7 aperture and 24-millimeter focal length. Optical image stabilization and Dual PD. 12 megapixel f / 2.3 telephoto, 70/105 mm focal length. Optical image stabilization and Dual PD. 12 megapixel f / 2.6 wide angle, 16 millimeters focal length, Dual PD. IToF sensor. Front camera with 8 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.0 aperture and 78-degree field of view.

They have focused on the (Dual PDAF) approach being capable of track objects in real time, so that this can also differentiate them from the competition, improving the algorithm that intervenes in this function. In addition, the Xperia X II can make bursts of 20 shots per second while maintaining the AF / AE setting.

It is also preserved the very complete app (or mode) Pro, which allows you to shoot with your mobile as if we saw the panel of one of the Sony Alpha cameras, being able to adjust manually and with RAW support. They also release a specific processing for the zoom by pulling artificial intelligence to increase the resolution, so it will be necessary to see if all these improvements are noticed in the result.

Versions and prices of the Sony Xperia 1 III

The Sony Xperia 1 III has been announced globally and will arrive in Spain, but for now we do not know the price. It will be available in three colors, black, purple or frosted gray, and in memory configurations of 12 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 512 GB.

We will update the information as soon as we have this data. At the moment Sony announces that it will be available early summer 2021.

All the information | Sony