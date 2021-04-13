characteristics, price and technical sheet

It’s a classic, but every year Dell updates and refines it a bit more. The new Dell XPS 13 (9310) This time comes with a very special improvement: its screen is OLED and boasts the InfinityEdge design with hardly any bezels.

This singular novelty joins that of its variants already presented: integration of the new 11th generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and that design that has become a benchmark in this market.

Dell XPS 13 (9310) OLED datasheet

We have several options when configuring these computers, and there is a notable absence in all of them: despite the fact that we have a wide range of Intel processors, there is not a single model with any of the new AMD processors.

It’s a real shame considering the good performance these chips have shown in their latest Ryzen 4000 and 5000 families, but still the new Dell XPS 13 can boast of various configuration options that will allow us to adjust them to our needs.

That occurs both in screen types and resolutions –with attractive OLED panel option that adds to the previous list presented in January— as in the aforementioned processors, which can be accompanied by up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of SSD.

Dell XPS 13 (9310)

Screen

13.4 “4K UHD + (3,840 x 2,400), InfinityEdge touch, DisplayHDR400, 500 nits, 1500: 1

13.4 “3.5K (3,456 x 2,160) OLED, InfinityEdge, DisplayHDR500, 400 nits, 100,000: 1

13.4 “FHD + (1,920 x 1,200) InfinityEdge, 500 nits, 1800: 1

Processor

Intel Core i3-1115G4 (3 GHz dual core, up to 4.1 GHz with Turbo)

Intel Core i5-1135G7 (2.4 GHz quad core, up to 4.2 GHz Turbo)

Intel Core i7-1165G7 (2.8 GHz quad-core, up to 4.7 GHz with Turbo)

Intel Core i7-1185G7 (3 GHz quad-core, up to 4.8 GHz with Turbo)

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

Up to 32GB of 4,267MHz LPDDR4x memory

Storage

Up to 2TB on Pcie 3 x4 SSD

Ports

2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), Micro SD reader, headphones

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Operating system

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Ubuntu 20.04

Drums

52 Whr

Dimensions and weight

295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8 mm

1.2 kg (1.27 kg in touchscreen version)

Others

Two microphones, 1.0mm travel keyboard, backlit

Fingerprint reader on power button

720p webcam with Windows Hello support

Price

Not available

Wireless connectivity is very well covered, but at Dell they are perhaps too minimalist when it comes to connection ports: we only have two USB-C (with Thunderbolt 4 interface, yes), to which are added a microSD slot and the headphone jack.

That small handicap has compensated to a certain extent for the capacity of these teams of work with both Windows 10 and Ubuntu, the operating system that Dell has been pre-installing for years and that gives more freedom of movement to lovers of Linux distributions.

As additional outstanding elements, of course, the biometric options should be highlighted. The webcam at the top has facial recognition support via Windows Hello, but also in that section is complemented by the fingerprint reader that shares site with the computer’s power button.

That the design does not change is great news

The design of the new Dell XPS 13 (9310) varies very little compared to its predecessor, the Dell XPS 13 (9300): the diagonal of 13.4-inch screen with 16:10 aspect ratio, which allows, as in the version of the previous year, to gain valuable pixels in the vertical.

Dell maintains the hallmark of these computers, that InfinityEdge design that pioneered in the first models of this family and that has been refined to now affect the four screen frames: even the upper one (where there is a tiny 720p webcam) and the lower one.

The keyboard continues to benefit from that carbon fiber material that it can surround it and that gives that finish warmer (or at least, tempered) than the traditional aluminum that is used in most equipment on the market.

The design may be known, but it is no less remarkable for that: we have an ultra-compact device with a very decent diagonal and weighing only 1.2 kg. As Dell has always advocated, this is almost a 13.4-inch laptop in the chassis of what would be an 11-inch computer.

Look mom, now with OLED

Among the available variations of the equipment, the one that debuts today and that allows us to configure it with an OLED screen with 3,456 x 2,160 pixels resolution (almost UHD, but does not reach horizontally). If we appreciate a good contrast, it is difficult to rival this panel, which offers a brutal contrast ratio of 100,000: 1.

That screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 and has DisplayHDR 500 certification, in addition to having a maximum brightness of 400 nits that is nevertheless somewhat higher on the IPS screen of the variant with 4K resolution, which by the way, is also tactile.

The third option presented months ago is the most modest: we can configure the equipment with a non-touch FHD + (1,920 x 1,200) screen and it can still be very interesting if we want to win integers in autonomy, since the consumption of the other two variants is somewhat higher.

It is good news that little by little these screens are reaching more and more laptops, although obviously we will have to pay a sensible surcharge that Dell estimates $ 300 between the FHD + version and the OLED.

Dell XPS 13 (9310) OLED price and availability

The new Dell XPS 13 (9310) with OLED screen will be available from today. The price is not yet available, but we will update this information as soon as we know this information.