characteristics, price and technical sheet

The river sounded a long time ago, and the rumors about the arrival of the new Microsoft laptops were increasing week after week. These teams are already with us, and today the firm has officially announced the launch of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

The new computers are offered with two different diagonals (13.5 and 15 inches) and especially with two different types of processors: either the 11th generation Intel Core, or some curious Ryzen 4000 specially designed with AMD for these models.

Surface Laptop 4 data sheet

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5 “)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (15 “)

Screen

13.5 “PixelSense 3: 2 (2,256 x 1,504)

Touch and pen support

15 “PixelSense 3: 2 (2,496 x 1,664)

Touch and pen support

Processor

Intel Core i5-1035G7

Intel Core i5-1145G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U

Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U

Memory

Up to 32GB LPDDR4X at 3,733MHz

Up to 32GB LPDDR4X at 3,733MHz (Intel)

Up to 32GB DDR4 2400MHz (AMD)

Graphics

Intel: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

AMD: AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition Radeon Graphics

Intel: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

AMD: AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition Radeon Graphics

Storage

Up to 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD

Up to 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.0

Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.0

Ports

1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, Surface Connect, headphones

1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, Surface Connect, headphones

Dimensions

308 x 223 x 14.51 mm

339.5 x 244 x 14.69 mm

Weight

1.26 kg (fabric), 1.29 kg (metal)

1.54 kg

Drums

Up to 19 hours on the Ryzen 5

Up to 17 hours on the Core i5

Up to 17.5 hours on the Ryzen 5

Up to 16.5 hours on the Core i5

Others

720p webcam with Windows Hello support

Long Range Dual Microphone

720p webcam with Windows Hello support

Long Range Dual Microphone

Price

From 1,129 euros.

From $ 1,099

AMD option a bit bittersweet

Although we do have to choose both types of processors, it seems that Microsoft they don’t convince him AMD chips that are conventionally available.

On the Surface Laptop 3 it already happened to you that your models with AMD chips didn’t make much sense: they were almost “obsolete” by the Ryzen 4000 that appeared shortly after.

With these new Surface Laptop 4 the play is strange, especially considering that the AMD 5000 just hit the market and begin to appear in some very attractive laptops. Microsoft does not integrate these models, but variants of the Ryzen 4000 that have taken over the laptop market in recent months but are now less attractive.

The Surface Laptop 4s are therefore still based on Renoir architecture chips even though the new Cezanne architecture chips were available, and here we may have the reason in the pandemic: The chip shortage may have caused the delay in the launch of the Surface Laptop 4, which, had they been launched before Christmas, would have been more in line with what the market offered at that time.

Even so, these mics are much superior to those of the AMD Ryzen 3000 family of the previous generation, but they are also available on both 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4s: last year it was only possible to find them in the 15-inch one.

The design doesn’t change, neither do the ports: no Thunderbolt 4

Microsoft had here the opportunity to make changes that had already been demanded in the latest models, and among them stood out the one to leave behind once and for all the Surface Connect charging port, which seem to make no sense anymore when USB-C ports offer leeway more than enough for it.

However on the Surface Laptop 4 that “old” port of loading is maintained, but also Microsoft still does not bet on the Thunderbolt 4 interface. Although we have USB-C ports in these computers, not even in the models with 11th generation Intel Core microphones do we access that possibility.

The design is maintained with respect to the previous versions, and with it interesting options such as the ability to change internal SSD drive thanks to a small hatch at the bottom of the laptop.

The Alcantara fabric that surrounds the keyboard and touchpad is present in the 13.5-inch models, but not in the 15 in which the metallic finish dominates the entire chassis.

Surface Laptop 4 price and availability

The new Surface Laptop 4 will be available next April 27 in Spain.

The starting price will be 1,129 euros in the version with AMD chips.

More information | Microsoft