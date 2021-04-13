characteristics, price and technical sheet

Without much fanfare and without making a lot of noise, AMD today unveiled its new seven-nanometer processors from the Ryzen 5000 family, Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800. They are two interesting processors, but unfortunately they are exclusive to OEMs, so a priori they will only arrive in pre-assembled equipment.

Both models are slightly trimmed versions of their X brothers. Basically, AMD has lowered the TDP of both chips and its base frequencies. One of the first devices to mount these processors will be the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop.

Data sheet of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800

RYZEN 9 5900

RYZEN 7 5800

PROCESS

7 nanometers

7 nanometers

CORES / THREADS

12/24

8/16

BASE FREQUENCY

3.0 GHz

3.4 GHz

TURBO FREQUENCY

4.7 GHz

4.6 GHz

CACHE

64 MB

32 MB

TDP

65W

65W

Direct to pre-assembled PCs

As we can see from the table above, AMD’s new processors are trimmed versions of their Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X siblings. Roughly, AMD has cut the 105W of TDP from the base models up to 65W, with the consequent reduction of frequencies.

So, while the Ryzen 9 5900X had a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and 4.8 GHz of maximum frequency, as well as a TDP of 105W, its little brother remains in 3 GHz and 4.7 GHz, respectively, and a TDP of 65W. The cores and threads remain the same: 12 cores and 24 threads.

The same goes for the Ryzen 7 5800, which also sees its TDP reduced from the Ryzen 7 5800X’s 105W to 65W. In this case we are facing an eight-core, 16-thread processor with a 3.4 GHz base frequency (lower than 3.8 GHz) and a maximum frequency of 4.6 GHz (which falls below 4.7 Ghz).

Versions and price of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800

As we indicated previously, the new AMD processors cannot be purchased separately, but will arrive inside pre-assembled computers. AMD, at the moment, has not revealed its official price.

More information | AMD