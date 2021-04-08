characteristics, price and technical sheet

Nokia was big on mobile telephony and wants to get back a piece it lost in its second stage with HMD. In that conquest, his last step is to give more options especially for those users who are looking for clean software and basic features, and in that line the new ones are located. Nokia G10 and G20.

The brand now distributes its entry and mid-range proposals into three families: the X series (three-year warranty and a more careful design), the G series (maximum autonomy) and the C series (entry range and durability). That is why in this case we will talk about, say, the middle brothers, whose main claim is the autonomy given by its battery of more than 5,000 mAh.

Data sheet of the Nokia G10 and G20

NOKIA G10

NOKIA G20

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164.9 x 76 x 9.2 mm

194 g

164.9 x 76 x 9.2 mm

197 g

SCREEN

IPS 6.5 inch

HD +

20: 9

IPS 6.5 inch

HD +

20: 9

PROCESSOR

Mediatek G25

Mediatek G35

MEMORIES

3/4 GB of RAM

32/64 GB expandable via microSD cards up to 512 GB

4 GB RAM

64/128 GB expandable via microSD cards up to 512 GB

REAR CAMERA

13 MP

2 MP macro

2 MP depth

48 MP

5 MP UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP depth

FRONT CAMERA

8 MP

8 MP

DRUMS

5,050mAh

5,050mAh

SOFTWARE

Android 11

Android 11

CONNECTIVITY

802.11 b / g / n

LTE CAT4

Bluetooth® 5.0

GPS / AGPS + GLONASS + Beidou

802.11 b / g / n

LTE CAT4

Bluetooth® 5.0

GPS / AGPS + GLONASS + Beidou

NFC

OTHERS

Button for Google Assistant

FM Radio

Side fingerprint reader

IPX2

Button for Google Assistant

FM Radio

Side fingerprint reader

IPX2

PRICE

From 149 euros

From 179 euros

The notch lives on in the G series

The aesthetics of the G10 and G20 maintain that curvature at the rear, crowned by a circular module of cameras as we have previously seen in the brand’s mobiles. Although it is not a very discreet hump, in general the design is quite based on simplicity, without striking glare and with a matte finish.

Of course, it ties us in a way to a very recent “past” keeping the notch on the front. There is thus a horizontally asymmetric frame, partly also due to the chin that also includes the logo.

In that front we see, in both cases, a screen 6.5-inch IPS with HD + resolution. With this (and with a refresh rate of 60 Hz) it is somewhat below what we are seeing more commonly in the most competitive mid-range, although as we will see both by price and by other components in this case we are talking about proposals almost more typical of the input range.

The differences are on the inside

At the heart of these mobiles we see the main differences. The Nokia G10 integrates the Mediatek Helio G25 processor and the Nokia G20 the Helio G35, with up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for the G20, although in both cases there is the possibility of reaching 512 GB with microSD .

Although the remarkable thing about these two mobiles, according to Nokia, is that they have an autonomy of three days duration. Specifically, we are talking about batteries of 5,050 mAh, according to Nokia the largest so far in a smartphone of his.

Nokia G20.

Something that is also an important claim talking about the user experience is the promise of having three years of monthly security updates. Speaking of software, in this case they carry the standard version of Android 11, unlike the Android Go in the new Nokia C.

Speaking of cameras, in this case we see a 48 megapixel sensor for the main camera of the Nokia G20. In the case of the G10, seeing another difference here, the main sensor is 13 megapixels and does not have a wide-angle camera, like the G20.

Versions and prices of the Nokia G10 and G20

The Nokia G10 and G20 will be available in select markets globally from April and May. The Nokia G20 will be in the Night and Glacier colors and the following configurations:

Nokia G20 4 GB + 64 GB: from 179 euros. Nokia G20 4 GB + 128 GB: to be determined.

The Nokia G10 will be available from the end of April in the Night and Dusk colors and the following configurations:

Nokia 3 GB + 32 GB: 149 euros. Nokia 4 GB + 64 GB: to be determined.