characteristics, price and technical sheet

Nokia has just presented a new and large batch of devices, all of them framed in the entry range and in the mid-range. Its two spearheads are the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, two devices that are committed to bringing 5G connectivity to the low range thanks to the Snapdragon 480 5G processor.

Both devices are quite similar, especially on the outside, although there are some differences related to the camera, storage and power in terms of RAM. They can be purchased from May or June, depending on the model, and their prices start at 329 and 379 euros, respectively.

Data sheet of the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20

Nokia x10

nokia x20

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm

210 grams

168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm

220 grams

SCREEN

6.67 inch IPS / LCD

FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

450 nits

Format 20: 9

6.67 inch IPS / LCD

FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

450 nits

Format 20: 9

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

Adreno 619 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

GPU Adreno 619

RAM

4/6 GB

6/8 GB

Internal storage

64/128 GB expandable with microSD cards

128 GB expandable with microSD cards

rear camera

48 MP

Wide angle 5 MP

Depth 2 MP

Macro 2 MP

64 MP

Wide angle 5 MP

Depth 2 MP

Macro 2 MP

front camera

8 MP

32 MP

drums

4,470 mAh

Fast charge 18W

4,470 mAh

operating system

Android 11

Android 11

connectivity

5G

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, Glonass, Galileo

NFC

FM Radio

Dual NanoSIM

5G

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, Glonass, Galileo

NFC

FM Radio

Dual NanoSIM

others

Google Assistant button

Side fingerprint reader

Audio OZO

IP52

Google Assistant button

Side fingerprint reader

Audio OZO

IP52

price

From 329 euros

From 379 euros

Almost identical on the outside

The two new Nokia mobiles are nailed on the outside. In both cases Nokia has opted for a simple back in different colors where we find the circular module with the four cameras, the logo of Carl Zeiss (who is in charge of the optics) and the logo of the company. The fingerprint reader, meanwhile, has been brought to the rear. The difference, for practical purposes, is in the weight, since the X20 weighs 10 grams more.

And really up to here the differences, since both devices also share the specifications of the screen. The two mobiles mount a 6.67 IPS panel in 20: 9 format and FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). This is perforated in the upper left corner to hide the front camera.

More interesting elements to highlight of the construction are the aforementioned side fingerprint reader, the button dedicated to invoke Google Assistant and the presence of a headphone jack, something that is not seen every day today.

The input range does not sacrifice 5G

If we take a look at the engine of these two new devices we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G platform. This is one of the company’s latest chips and, as its name suggests, stands out for being compatible with 5G networks. They are, therefore, the first low-end Nokia to have this technology.

Next to it we find four or six gigabytes of RAM in the Nokia X10 and six or eight gigabytes RAM memory in Nokia X20. These are completed with 64 or 128 GB in the basic model and with 128 GB in the superior model, although in both cases the capacity can be expanded through microSD cards.

For the battery, Nokia has implemented 4,470 mAh inside the mobiles, enough to, depending on the brand, reach two days of autonomy. In any case, we already know that this will depend on the use we make of the terminal. The operating system is Android 11 and Nokia has committed to offer three years of updates and warranty.

We ended up reviewing the photograph. The two terminals have four cameras on the back and share the five megapixel wide angle, the two megapixel depth sensor and the macro, also two megapixels. However, the main sensor of the Nokia X10 is 48 megapixels, while that of the Nokia X20 is 64 megapixels. Differences also in the front camera, which is eight and 32 megapixels, respectively.

Versions and price of the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20

The Nokia X10 It will be available from June in Forest and Snow colors and in three configurations: 6/64 GB, 6/128 GB and 4/128 GB. Its price starts at 329 euros. The Nokia X20, for its part, it will be available from May in Midnight Sun and Nordic color in versions with 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB. Its price starts at 379 euros.

Nokia X10: from 329 euros.

Nokia X20: from 379 euros