characteristics, price and technical sheet

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel arrived last year as a relatively striking proposal in the already little discreet gaming mobiles, and today Lenovo makes its worthy successor official. The new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 It comes with design changes and almost fully updated to remain a titan for the game.

In the wake of its predecessor and its more direct rivals, such as the ASUS ROG Phone 5 or the RedMagic 6 from Nubia, the new Legion Duel 2 arrives to 16 GB of RAM and it has a display of up to 144 Hz refresh rate. Values ​​that, along with others, seek to give the best experience in the hours of play that we get to use with mobile phones, these apps being increasingly demanding in terms of performance.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 datasheet

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

Screen

6.92-inch AMOLED

FullHD + at 2,460 x 1,080

144 Hz refresh

720Hz touch refresh

HDR10 +

Brightness up to 1,300 nits

Processor

Snapdragon 888

GPU Adreno 660

Versions

12GB / 256GB

16GB / 512GB

LPDDR5

UFS 3.1

Rear cameras

64 megapixels

16 megapixel wide angle

Frontal camera

44 megapixel ‘popup’, 84º wide

software

Android 11

Legion OS

Dimensions and weight

–

–

Drums

5,500 mAh

90W fast charge

From 0 to 100 in 30 minutes

Connectivity and sound

Dual 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB type C

Stereo front speakers

Four microphones

Others

Eight configurable triggers

Splash resistant

Integrated fan and steam chamber

Price

From 799 euros

Although white is added, it is clear that there is gaming here

It seems that black no longer has to be the inherent color of gaming mobiles and the particular aesthetics associated with these products is beginning to diversify. We also see in this Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 that there is a white version, as in the ROG Phone 5, which although it maintains everything else represents in a way a breeze of fresh air.

Although what stands out the most at a first glance talking about the rear is that huge central camera module, which integrates the logo with the RGB and which is the product of an internal redistribution of the components seeking maximum heat dissipation. With this, the Phone Duel 2 continues to be a mobile that is far from unnoticed when held horizontally, as was the case with its predecessor.

The front camera is also still retractable, so that a very clear front with symmetrical frames remains. On that front we see a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with 2,460 x 1,080 pixel resolution, somewhat larger than the first Duel but staying in FullHD + (and missing the opportunity to stand out from the competition with a higher resolution). It remains at 144 Hz refresh rate as we introduced before, which although it is no longer a record value is more than enough to fully enjoy the most demanding games, especially considering that the touch screen is up to 720 Hz.

The screen supports HDR (always on) and is TÜV Rheinland certified for blue light. Also, the maximum brightness is 1,200 nits.

The periscope reappears in a design designed to spend hours streaming

Passive dissipation, in addition to the design, is carried out by a steam chamber, working in conjunction with a double fan to actively lower the temperature. The manufacturer assures that this is enough so that the temperature does not rise too much and it is comfortable to play while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It has up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, support for WiFi 6 and the touch triggers, that is, the Octa-Trigger controls. There are eight virtual keys (four ultrasonic keys on the edge, two touch training screens on the back and two touch points of contact on the panel) that seek to give an experience and versatility similar to that of playing with a physical console controller.

In this case the battery is dual (with one half on each side of the module) and has a total capacity of 5,500 mAh. It supports 90 W fast chargers, promising full charges in just 30 minutes, mind you, having two USB Type-C ports (one on the base and one on the side).

For audio it has stereo sound and four microphones, the latter working to achieve good noise cancellation and thus the sound quality is somewhat higher. What it does not have, of course, is a 3.5 mm minijack.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 arrives with Android 11 and the Legion OS customization layer. A software seasoned with Lenovo Legion Realm, the configuration suite and library for games that promise a more satisfying experience for those players who are used to maximizing customization in games, both in performance and vibration and lighting.

Refering to Photography, what appears from that side module (or top, depending on how you look at it) is a front camera with a 44 megapixel sensor. The main camera has a 64 megapixel sensor and a 16 megapixel wide-angle sensor.

Lenovo Legion Duel 2 pricing and availability

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 will be available from mid-April in China and according to official information it is expected to arrive in Europe From May, although we already know the prices. It will be available on the Lenovo website and there will be the following versions:

Lenovo Legion Duel 2 12GB + 256GB: 799 euros.

Lenovo Legion Duel 2 16GB + 512GB: 999 euros.