True to their appointment, Honor today raised the curtain on her stage in China and presented two new phones for her Play family. The Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro They are already official models and show us that the previous leaks have been quite faithful to what the phones have finally been.

We are facing two models with mid-range and medium-power specifications, one more basic than the other, and which they take advantage of to place the Magic UI 3.0 layer on Android 10, indicating that it is unlikely that they will leave China, at least not without some change . By the way, also without Google services, as expected. Let’s see more about them.

Data sheet of the Honor Play 4T and Play 4T Pro

Honor Play 4T

Honor Play 4T Pro

screen

6.39-inch IPS

HD + at 1,520 x 720

Ratio 19: 9

Perforated panel

6.3 inch OLED

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

20: 9 ratio

Perforated panel

Processor

Kirin 710A

Kirin 810

Versions

6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 512GB

6GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 256GB

Frontal camera

8 megapixels

16 megapixels

Rear cameras

48 megapixels

2 megapixel bokeh

48 megapixels

8 megapixel super wide angle

2 megapixel bokeh

Operating system

Android 10

Magic UI 3.0

Android 10

Magic UI 3.0

Battery

4,000 mAh

10W load

4,000 mAh

22.5W fast charge

Connectivity

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB Type-C

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB Type-C

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader

Dimensions and weight

159.81 x 76.13 x 8.13 mm

176 grams

157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75 mm

165 grams

Double and triple cameras with house brains

Honor has chosen to mount Kirin processors for its two new suckers, and has chosen the Kirin 710A for the Honor Play 4T (with 6GB / 128GB as the only option) and the Kirin 810 for the Honor Play 4T Pro superior (with 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB). Both models support microSD cards up to 512GB to expand their respective internal memories.

There are also differences in the screens, with the Honor Play 4T betting on a panel 6.39 IPS LCD inches perforated, with a 19: 9 ratio and HD + resolution that is configured at 1,520 x 720 pixels. The Honor Play 4T Pro, instead, opts for a panel 6.3-inch OLED with 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, and also perforated. This makes the position of the fingerprint readers differ, rear on the Honor Play 4T and under the screen on the Pro.

LCD for one, OLED for the other, 4,000 mAh battery for both

Again more differences, now in charge of the cameras. Let’s separate the two models and start with the Honor Play 4T. Here we have 48 megapixels main camera and another 2 megapixels for depth readings, with the front camera being an 8 megapixel camera. The Honor Play 4T Pro raises the ante with a triple system with 48 megapixels, 8 megapixels super wide angle and 2 megapixels for depth readings, with 16 megapixels for selfies.

Finally, both models share the same battery but with different charges. 4,000 mAh for both phones with 10W for the most basic model and 22.5W for the superior model. The two phones come with Android 10 running under the Magic UI 3.0 layer of the Chinese manufacturer, and neither one has Google services.

Versions and prices of the Honor Play 4T and Play 4T Pro

As we have commented, the new Honor Play 4T and 4T Pro land with three versions of RAM and internal storage in total, a single for the 4T and two alternatives for the 4T Pro. The prices for now are only for China and we do not know if the models They will end up becoming international telephones. We leave you the prices below:

Honor Play 4T with 6GB / 128GB: 1,199 yuan or 156 euros to change

Honor Play 4T Pro with 6GB / 128GB: 1,499 yuan or 196 euros to change

Honor Play 4T Pro with 8GB / 128GB: 1,699 yuan or 222 euros to change

