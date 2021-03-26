characteristics, price and technical sheet

Motorola steps up with the new Moto g100, your first budget flagship and the first mobile to release the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Previously shown in China under the name Motorola Edge S, now it arrives in Spain and the global market under the classic Moto G family. A series of mobiles that once represented the best of the mid-range and now it is updated to try to make a dent as a cheap flagship.

These are the characteristics of the Moto g100, which will be Motorola’s flagship for the first half of 2021 and which comes with a 90 Hz panel, triple rear camera, up to 5,000 mAh battery and the new ‘Ready For’ mode for a very Samsung DeX-style desktop experience.

Motorola Moto g100 datasheet

Motorola Moto g100

Screen

6.7 “IPS LCD 6.7 FullHD +



2,520 x 1,080 pixels, 409 ppi



21: 9, 90 Hz HDR10

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Memory

8 GB LPDDR5

Storage

128 GB UFS 3.1

Operating system

Android 11

Rear cameras

Main: 64 MP, f / 1.7



Ultra wide angle: 16 MP, 117º, f / 2.2



Macro: 2MP, f / 2.4



ToF sensor

Front cameras

Main: 16 MP, f / 2.2



Ultra wide angle: 8 MP, 118º

Drums

5,000 mAh



Fast charging 20W, USB type C

Dimensions and weight

168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69 mm



207 g

Others

5G connectivity



Gorilla Glass 3



Side fingerprint sensor



WiFi 6



Bluetooth 5.1



NFC



Ready For desktop mode

Price

499 euros

90 Hz display, 5G and up to 8 GB of RAM

The new Moto g100 arrives with a slightly curved body where the Motorola logo stands out on the back and a triple camera placed in a square module. On the front, the double camera stands out with its double hole. The chosen panel is 6.7 inches with FullHD + resolution.

We have a IPS panel in 21: 9 format and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, being also compatible with HDR10. It is not a precisely small screen, although it does reach a density of 409 pixels per inch.

Inside the new Snapdragon 870, being the first mobile to offer it together with the Xiaomi Mi 10S. It is a processor that offers compatibility with 5G SA and NSA and WiFi 6 networks.

Accompanying the processor we find 8 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD card up to 1TB. As for the battery, the Moto g100 arrives with 5,000 mAh along with a 20W fast charge.

For the multimedia section, the Moto g100 has a triple camera with a 64 megapixel main sensor, along with a 16 megapixel secondary for the wide angle and a third 2 megapixel sensor for the macro, assisted by a ToF sensor for depth. On the front, the double camera is 20 and 8 megapixels, having an aperture of up to 118 degrees.

‘Ready For’: Motorola’s new desktop platform

The main novelty of this Moto g100 is the presentation of ‘Ready For’, its new platform to obtain a desktop experience. Works with both a dock and direct cable.

Once connected, the user can continue to receive calls and video call recordings, but we can also transfer the games or mobile applications to the big screen, adapting its interface to take advantage of the desktop format.

With Ready For, users will be able to connect accessories such as a keyboard, mouse or gaming controller for control, without the need to install any additional software. Both by cable and by bluetooth.

Versions and price of the Moto g100

The new Moto g100 is available in three colors: ocean blue, dark gray and silver. Its official price will be 499 euros for the version with 128 GB of storage, being available to buy from March 26.

More information | Motorola