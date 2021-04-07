characteristics, price and technical sheet

They may not be as flashy as the spectacular Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, but the new Dell G15 Ryzen Edition They are also a great option for gamers who also want to access these new laptops with an AMD heart.

In fact in these teams, although there are some concessions, it is possible to access great features: they can be configured with up to a Ryzen 7 5800H and with an RTX 3060 with 6 GB of graphics memory that will undoubtedly allow you to play with all the guarantees on your screens up to 165 Hz.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition data sheet

Alienware G15 Ryzen Edition

Screen

15 “Full HD 120 Hz, 250 nits

15 “Full HD 165 Hz, 300 nits

Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Memory

8/16 / 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz

Storage

Up to 2TB (M.2 NVme SSD)

Graphics

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 6GB GDDR6

Ports

1 x RJ-45 GbE, headset, 1 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 2 x USB-A (USB 2.0)

1 USB-C, 1 x HDMI 2.1, charging connector, headphones

Connectivity

WiFi 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.2

Drums

56 Wh

86 Wh

Dimensions and weight

272.8 x 357.2 x 26.9 mm

Na

software

Windows 10

Price

From $ 899

New design with a curious back

In the Dell G15 a curious chassis debuts with a rear part in which a singular trapezoid at the end of the case adds space for cooling and equipment components.

This design is also differentiated by the new type of paint and a finish that on the upper case is marked by the central logo and that curious way of highlighting the two tones (one lighter, another darker) that star it.

In that design also stand out two air intakes on the sides to maximize air flow and that are part of a cooling system designed to keep the heat dissipated by these powerful components at bay.

The keyboard has a variant with customizable lighting in four zones and additional features in the field of sound: all these options are controlled from the Alienware Command Center.

The design is almost bulkier than the Alienware m15, especially in its thickness, which rises to almost 27 millimeters. At Dell they have not revealed the weight of the equipment, but it is expected that it will be around the almost 2.7 kg of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5.

A high-end gaming laptop that doesn’t seem like it

Everything in this team makes it clear that we are facing a gamer laptop with all the guarantees. Displays hit 165Hz refresh rate, the processors are the best on the market and the graphics, although they take a small step back from the Alienware, continue to offer all the guarantees with the Nvidia RTX 3060 that we can configure.

In fact the team deceives in its design, which is not “so gamer” like other teams in this division, and seems to want to stay a little more horse in a design that straddles the gaming laptop and the professional laptop.

The memory, as in its older brother, can be expanded to endow it with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory at 3200 MHz, and if 165 Hz seems little to you Dell has already indicated that this spring it will launch a new version of this equipment with a 360 Hz screen.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition price and availability

The new Dell G15 Ryzen Edition will be available from next May 4 globally, and the starting price in the United States will be $ 899. We do not yet have the price in euros available, but we will update that data as soon as we have that information.