characteristics, price and technical sheet

2021 is being a non-stop of mobiles as in recent years and, despite everything that happens in this crazy world, the showcase continues to be renewed and perhaps expanding. OPPO is one of the main responsible, especially in its mid-range, and the last to arrive is the OPPO Reno5 Z 5G.

A mid-range smartphone that, as its name suggests, supports 5G and does so thanks to a MediaTek processor. Pick up the baton from the OPPO Reno4 Z and expand the Reno5 saga that was already introduced with the OPPO Reno5 5G, Pro 5G and Pro + 5G, the OPPO Reno5 Lite and the OPPO Reno5 K 5G.

OPPO Reno5 Z 5G datasheet

OPPO Reno5 Z 5G

Dimensions and weight

160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8 mm

173 grams

Screen

6.43 inch

FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080 px)

Ratio 20: 9

800 nits of peak brightness

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 800U

RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x

Storage

128 GB

Front cameras

16 megapixels f / 2.4

Rear cameras

48 megapixels f / 1.7

8 megapixels f / 2.2 super wide angle

Macro lens f / 2.4

Monochrome camera f / 2.4

4K @ 30fps video

Drums

4,310 mAh

Fast charging Flash Charge at 30 W

Operating system

Android 11

ColorOS 11.1

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

4G

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

Headphone jack

USB type C

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

About 325 euros to change

Lightweight, slim and fashionable

OPPO is one of those Asian manufacturers that launch terminals with different names depending on the market, such as Xiaomi, and in this case the OPPO Reno5 Z is a renowned OPPO F19 Pro +. Reviewing the design of these, we see that there are notable changes with respect to the Reno4 Z and that now the camera module is rectangular and larger, in addition to the on-screen fingerprint reader and a single front camera.

Despite not having a screen with a reduced diagonal, in view of the dimensions it is a compact, light and thin mobile, moving away from 200 grams and staying at 7.8 millimeters. This chassis fits a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, but in this case we do not see that it joins the hertz fashion, remaining at 60 Hz refresh rate. According to the brand, this screen occupies 90.8% of the front.

Meeting minimum range

As we said at the beginning, the manufacturer has relied on MediaTek for the processor and in this case we see a MediaTek Dimensity 800U. It is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, without the possibility of expanding the storage.

It also does not have NFC (at least this version), but it does have an audio minijack. And speaking of the battery, we see a stack of 4,310 mAh that supports 30 W fast charging, an aspect that distinguishes it from the F19 Pro + (gaining milliamps and losing fast charging power).

Talking about the camerasIt seems that although the shape has been changed, the background is very similar to that of the Reno4 Z, seeing:

48 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.7 aperture lens. Wide-angle with 8 megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture lens and 119-degree field of view. Two megapixel sensor for macro photography with 2.4 aperture lens. Monochrome two megapixel sensor with 2.4 aperture lens. Front camera with 16 megapixel sensor and lens with 2.4 aperture.

Versions and prices of the OPPO RenoZ 5G

The new OPPO Reno5 Z 5G for now is available for purchase in Singapore, for a starting price of 332.65 euros to change. The OPPO Reno4 Z arrived in Spain for 399 euros, so it is possible that it will follow the same route, although for now no information is known about it. In case of changes we will update this same article.