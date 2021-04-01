characteristics, price and technical sheet

The mythical watch series Casio G-Shock finally embraces Wear OS, Google’s operating system. The range of ultra-resistant watches has been renewed in its G-Squad Pro line to add the new GSW-H1000, the first Casio G-Shock watch to add Google software and also the first to incorporate a color panel.

These are the characteristics of the new Casio GSW-H1000, one of the most complete WearOS watches and suitable for professional use in extreme sports or even for diving, thanks to its ISO 22810 certification that allows it to be submerged up to 200 meters under water.

Casio GSW-H1000 datasheet

Casio GSW-H1000

Screen

Double touch LCD



320 x 320 px

Connectivity

WiFi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth

Dimensions

65.6 x 56.3 x 19.5 mm

Weight

103 g

Resistance

Shock resistant housing



Water resistant up to 20 bar (ISO 22810)

Operating system

Google Wear OS



Compatible with Android and iOS

Autonomy

Up to 1.5 days in color mode



Up to a month in multipurpose mode

Sensors

Heart rate measurement, calorie consumption, barometer (260 – 1,100 hPa), compass, altimeter, tides, moon phases, gyrometer, accelerometer, step counter, GPS

Dual screen, GPS and titanium back

The G-Shock series was introduced in the 80s, but to date it had not had a connected model that had a color touch screen, like other more casual smartwatches. While other Casio models had already introduced Wear OS and color screens.

The Casio GSW-H1000 arrives with a clearly recognizable look, very much in the line of other G-Shock watches. We have a rugged design, with multiple large physical buttons, a shock-resistant casing and a titanium back for increased durability.

For the screen we opt for a solution that we have seen in other models such as the TicWatch Pro 3. We have a dual LCD panel combining color display to display maps, notifications and other information, along with a black and white outer layer for easier viewing outdoors and always on to display the time.

The watch is ISO 22810 certified, which allows it to resist up to 20 bar. This equals free dives up to 200 meters underwater. A much higher level of protection than other smartwatches and that allows you to dive without worry.

At the connectivity level, the new Casio has WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0 and compatibility with Android and iOS. Casio offers its own mobile app: G-Shock Move, where we can check the distance traveled, energy spent and other statistics.

The Casio GSW-H1000 comes with built-in GPS and the software identifies up to 15 different types of workouts, including running, swimming or surfing. It also has options for indoor workouts.

There is no missing heart rate monitoring, altitude sensor or barometer for measuring atmospheric pressure with a measurement range between 260 and 1,100 hectopascals.

The Casio also features a pressure sensor to indicate heights of up to 10,000 meters, and up to 40 sets of elevation data can be stored in the watch’s memory. It also has an indicator of tides, moon phases or an indicator of sunrise and sunset.

It has a USB charger and a lithium battery that promises a autonomy of a day and a half using Wear OS and Google Assistant and up to a month in multimode, understanding that the black and white panel and physical buttons are chosen. A point that has room for improvement, but it is understood that the use of Google’s intelligent system consumes much more than the rest of the less connected options.

Casio GSW-H1000 versions and price

The new Casio GSW-H1000 will be available with red, black or blue accents at an official price of 700 dollars in the U.S. In Spain its arrival has been announced, but for the moment its availability remains in ‘soon’.

