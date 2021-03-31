characteristics, price and technical sheet

The mobile offering seems to be more on fire than ever. In these last weeks the news is accumulating and the drip continues, this time with the new Realme GT Neo, a new mobile of this high-end series (for now) that the brand debuted this year.

Is the name familiar to you? It is normal, not long ago the manufacturer announced the Realme GT, and in this case it is about what would be its twin brother. We say this because instead of the Snapdragon 888 of the GT, the GT Neo integrates a MediaTek option that corresponds to the high-end and maintaining the 5G.

Realme GT Neo datasheet

Realme GT Neo

Screen

AMOLED 6.43 inches

Full HD +, 120 Hz

360 Hz tactile response

Dimensions and weight

158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

179 g

Processor

Dimensity 1200

RAM

6/8/12 GB

Storage

128/256 GB

UFS 3.1

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.5

Rear camera

64 MP f / 1.8

UGA 8 MP f / 2.3

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Drums

4,500 mAh

Fast charge 50W

Operating system

Android 11

Realme UI 2.0

Connectivity

5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

Minijack

Others

Stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

234 euros to change

Multi-colored reflections in a familiar pattern

The design of the new Realme GT Neo is slightly different from its predecessor with Snapdragon. Although the strip that extends from the camera module is maintained with the yellow variety of the GT, in the GT Neo we see it in the three available colors and with that holographic reflection that continues to be in fashion after years. Of course, the rear seems to have a matte finish.

Although it is very focused on making it an interesting mobile for gamers, we therefore see a more current aesthetic and adapted to current trends, with rather discreet colors (although pink has more striking reflections). By having on-screen fingerprint reader, we see the usual physical buttons on the side.

This reader may be on the screen as it is a 6.43-inch AMOLED, with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This rate is added to the touch rate, 360 Hz, and we see that the front camera is integrated into that front with a hole (in one corner).

5G, Wifi 6 and up to 12 GB of RAM

As we said at the beginning, in this case the manufacturer favors MediaTek at the processor level. specifically we see the Dimensity 1200, premiering it and accompanying it with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

The battery remains in 4,500 mAh, with fast charging of 50 W (as opposed to 65 W in the initial Realme GT). In addition, it incorporates a 3.5 mm jack, stereo speakers, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6.

In photography we do see a technical draw, seeing the following cameras in the Realme GT Neo:

64 megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX682) with lens with aperture f / 1.8 and focal length of 26 millimeters. Wide-angle camera with 8-megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.3 aperture and 15.7-millimeter equivalent focal length. Macro camera with 2 megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 aperture lens. Front camera with 16 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.5 aperture.



Versions and prices of the Realme GT Neo

The Realme GT Neo has for now been announced in China. It is available in three colors (black, gray and white-pink) having three versions according to reports:

Realme GT Neo 6 + 128GB: about 233 euros to change.

Realme GT Neo 8 + 128GB: about 259 euros to change.

12 + 256GB Realme GT Neo: about 298 euros to change.

If there are changes in availability and leave said market we will update this post. At the moment the brand has not commented anything about it, in the case of the Realme GT, at least the launch was spoken from the Spanish account (and it makes us suspect that it might come), but with this we have more doubts.

All the information | Realme