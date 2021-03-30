characteristics, price and technical sheet

And it came. Finally arrived. Xiaomi’s first folding mobile had been leaked on different occasions and it was not until now, in the second part of Xiaomi’s mega-launch, that the Chinese company has made it official. And he has done it in style, since the arrival of the My MIX Fold It not only represents the launch of Xiaomi’s first foldable mobile, but also the revival of the Mi MIX range.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold has been launched in China and, for now, it does not look like it is going to be launched in the global market. There its price starts at 9,999 yuan, which at the change is approximately 1,246 euros. We will be waiting to update the price in euros as soon as we know it. That said, we are going to get to know this new and peculiar terminal better.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold datasheet

XIAOMI MI MIX FOLD

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Unfolded: 173.27 x 133.38 x 7.62 mm

Folded: 173.27 x 69.8 x 17.2 mm

317 grams

MAIN SCREEN

8.01-inch foldable OLED

WQHD + resolution

4: 3 format

60 Hz

120 Hz sampling rate

900 nits

HDR10 +

Dolby Vision

SECONDARY SCREEN

6.5-inch AMOLED

Resolution 2,520 x 840 pixels

Format 27: 9

90 Hz

900 bits

HDR10 +

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 888 5G

RAM

12 GB LPDDR5

INTERNAL STORAGE

256/512 GB UFS 3.1

REAR CAMERA

108 megapixels

8 MP telemacro (x3 optical zoom + macro)

Wide angle 13 MP f / 2.4 123º

FRONT CAMERA

20 MP

DRUMS

5,020 mAH

Fast charge 67W

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10 with MIUI 12

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 6

Dual 5G Stand-by

OTHERS

4 x speakers

Side fingerprint reader

Harman Kardon sound

PRICE

From 1,296 euros

Dual screen and Galaxy Fold memories

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold is a device whose design is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, in the sense that it is a device that folds inward, as if it were a book. That way, we have a foldable main screen on the front and a secondary screen, smaller and elongated, on the front cover, the one that will face us when we have the mobile closed.

According to Xiaomi, they have managed to reduce the weight of their terminal by 27% compared to other folding. They further claim that can be folded and unfolded up to a million timesSo, on paper at least, it looks like the device is sturdy. We will have to wait to have it in hand to clear up doubts.

As far as the screen is concerned, the main panel, the large one, the one that folds, is a Flexible OLED panel with 8.01-inch WQHD + resolution in 4: 3 format. It has a maximum brightness of 900 nits and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, and the DCI-P3 color space. Of course, its refresh rate is only 60 Hz.

The highest refresh rate has been saved by Xiaomi for the front screen, which we will see when the terminal is folded. This consists of a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel in 27: 9 format with resolution 2,520 x 840 pixels. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sample rate, up to 900 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10 + support.

High end with all the letters

How could it be otherwise, Xiaomi has equipped its first folding with the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888. Obviously, it is a terminal compatible with 5G networks. Beside him there is 12 GB of LPDRR5 RAM (and up to 16 GB for the special version) and up to 512 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage.

All this is given life by a battery of 5,020 mAh that supports the 67W fast charge that we met yesterday thanks to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. According to Xiaomi, it is fully charged in 37 minutes. Since the phone is foldable, Xiaomi has divided the battery in two, one of them of 2,460 mAh and another of 2,560 mAH.

To avoid heating problems, Xiaomi has pulled a butterfly liquid cooling system. Basically, this system takes advantage of the hinge area to increase the dissipation area to 22.58 square millimeters, which combined with the term gel and multilayer graphite sheets helps to dissipate heat.

But there is no use having a folding screen if we cannot take advantage of it. That’s where the operating system comes in, which is MIUI 12 based on Android 10. During the presentation, Xiaomi has shown a system similar to Samsung DeX that turns the mobile into a touch monitor with a PC interface, as well as the possibility of using split screen apps and sharing / moving content between them.

108 megapixel camera and own ISP

And so we come to the camera section, one of the points that Xiaomi has placed the most emphasis on. Not because of the sensors, which too, but because of the lens and the image signal processor (ISP), which has been developed by the company. We talk about Surge C1 chip, an ISP that is responsible for improving low-light shooting, white balance, and autofocus.

Also, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold is the first mobile with a liquid lens technology. It drinks from the bionics of the human eye to form a lens-like structure with a transparent fluid wrapped in a film. The radius of curvature of the lens can be modified thanks to a motor developed by Xiaomi, so that the telephoto can be used to make optical zoom of three times and to focus on objects at a distance of up to three centimeters. In other words, the telephoto works both as a telephoto and as a macro.

Said “telemacro” has a resolution of eight megapixels, but the main sensor, which also does not fall short, amounts to 108 megapixels. This one has 7P lenses and uses pixel combination technology to capture more light. The third camera is a 13 megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123º field of view. Selfies are left in the hands of a 20 megapixel camera.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold It will be available in two versions, both with 12 GB of RAM, but with 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. At the moment it has been launched in China, so we do not know if Xiaomi will remove it from its local market. In the absence of knowing the prices in euros, these are the prices in yuan of the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold:

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 12/256 GB: 9,999 yuan, about 1,296 euros to change.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 12/512 GB: 10,999 yuan, about 1,426 euros to change.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Special Edition 16/512 GB: 12,999 yuan, about 1,685