characteristics, price and technical data

We sensed that today would be a big day for Huawei hoping that HarmonyOS would be one of the protagonists and without a doubt it has been. There are several new devices that already start with the new Huawei operating system and two of them are the Huawei MatePad 11 and Huawei Mate Pad Pro.

Two high-end tablets that integrate the brand’s own software and that integrate processors from both the house and Qualcomm. The new MatePad is a model with greater aspirations than that more basic MatePad, and for its part the Pro edition comes to update the 10.8-inch Huawei MatePad Pro, with a screen of bigger diagonal, more RAM and bigger battery.

Data sheet of the Huawei MatePad 11 and Huawei MatePad Pro

HUAWEI MATEPAD 11

HUAWEI MATEPAD PRO

SCREEN

IPS 10.95 inches

2,560 × 1,600 px, 276 dpi, 120 Hz

OLED 12.60 inch

2,560 × 1,600 px, 240 dpi, 60 Hz

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 865

Kirin 9000E

RAM

6 GB

8 GB

STORAGE

64 GB / 128 GB + microSD

256 GB + microSD

SOFTWARE

HarmonyOS

HarmonyOS

FRONTAL CAMERA

8.0 MP, f / 2.0

8.0 MP, f / 2.0

REAR CAMERA

13 MP, LED flash, f / 1.8, AF

13 MP, LED flash, f / 1.8, AF

GA 8MP

DRUMS

7,250 mAh, fast charge 22.5 W

10,050 mAh, fast charge 40 W

CONNECTIVITY

802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS

OTHERS

Support for M-Pencil, 3.5 mm minijack

Support for M-Pencil, 3.5 mm minijack

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

253.8 x 165.3 x 7.25 mm

495 g

286.5 x 184.7 x 6.70 mm

609 g

PRICE

399 euros / 499 euros

799 euros

Fine frames and high resolution displays

The screens of the tablets will mark the dimensions, seeing in the MatePad Pro a 12.6-inch OLED screen in 16:10 format and with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. It is a screen that, according to the house, covers 100% the DCI-P3 color space and reaches a brightness of 400 nits.

Huawei MatePad 11.

Huawei MatePad Pro. The keyboard and the M-Pencil are separate accessories.

The MatePad 11 are smaller and lighter, although somewhat thicker, and its screen is a 10.95-inch IPS panel with the same resolution. Of course, although in this case we do not see OLED technology, it is this tablet that reaches 120 hertz, while the Pro is at 600 Hz refresh rate.

In both cases we see very thin frames and a 3.5 mm minijack, also a traced design based on simplicity and sobriety. But yes, it is in the back where we see another of the main differences: in the rear module of the MatePad 11 we see a single main camera, while in the Pro we see the main camera with a 13 megapixel sensor and a wide angle with 8 megapixel sensor, plus a ToF sensor, a microphone and an infrared sensor.

Huawei MatePad 11.

Huawei MatePad Pro.

HarmonyOS from Kirin and Qualcomm

Last November we knew that Qualcomm was once again able to sell processors to Huawei despite the veto still in force in the United States, and thanks to that in this case we see a processor from this manufacturer in one of these products, as we said at the beginning. On the one hand, the MatePad 11 integrate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, one of the manufacturer’s high-end processors of 2020, while the Pro edition goes from the Kirin 990 of its predecessor to the Kirin 9000E, 5 nanometers.

The RAM memory is 6 GB in the case of the MatePad 11 and 8 GB for the MatePad Pro. Storage is what differentiates the two variants of MatePad 11, with 64 GB and 128 GB, while the MatePad Pro only has the 256GB option, all three with option to expand with microSD (up to 1 TB).

Huawei MatePad 11.

The novelty that stands out above all, however, is not in the hardware (without detracting from it, of course). As we also mentioned in the introduction, Huawei tablets are part of the first batch of devices with HarmonyOS from the manufacturer, although the brand promised that its recent ARM laptop would also support it and we had already seen some TV at least in demos.

The operating system was officially presented two years ago and we have been seeing the preliminary versions, appearing to be very similar to Android at least in its mobile version. As for these devices, some of the functions that we will see in these tablets are already known:

New productivity-oriented interface: similar to what we saw in Apple’s iPadOS. Content preview of recent apps: to see which apps are open. Multi-screen split screen with a laptop. Extended projection: to use the tablet as an external monitor. Mirror projection: to mirror the screen on the tablet. You can share content from one device to another between a Windows laptop, as well as share the keyboard, mouse.

Huawei MatePad 11.

As for the new MatePads, the battery grows in the case of the Pro reaching the 10,050 mAh, taking advantage of the fact that the screen is larger than that of its predecessor, also having a fast charge of 40 watts. The MatePad 11 remains in a battery of 7,250 mAh with fast charging of 22.5 watts.

Both models have a front camera and Bluetooth, although it is 5.1 in the MatePad 11 and 5.2 in the Pro. And they come hand in hand with the new M-Pencil, with wireless charging, more precise, a latency of 9 milliseconds, a platinum-coated transparent tip and features such as automatic conversion of text by hand to normal text or the perfecting of drawn geometric shapes.

Huawei MatePad Pro.

Price and availability of the Huawei MatePad 11 and Huawei MatePad Pro

For now we know that the two new Huawei tablets will be available in Germany from July 13, so perhaps this is similar or equivalent to what we see in Spain. We will update this information when the brand provides the data for Spain, for now we indicate these prices already in euros:

Huawei MatePad 11 (64 GB): 399 euros. Huawei MatePad 11 (128 GB): 499 euros. Huawei MatePad Pro: 799 euros.

For this market there are launch offers that include one or both accessories (M-Pencil and keyboard case) as a gift, so we hope that this will also happen in the event that the tablets are sold in Spain. Huawei has also introduced the Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro, the Huawei MAteView monitors and the Huawei FreeBuds 4 headphones.