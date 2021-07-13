characteristics, price and technical data sheet.

Amazfit has gradually expanded its huge catalog of smartwatches, but its showcase does not focus only on these devices. Now they present the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro, a completely wireless headphones (TWS) that raise the bar with respect to the Amazfit PowerBuds that we were able to analyze in Engadget.

How do they elevate it? Well, for features like active noise cancellation (in the PowerBuds it was passive) and for that posture reminder function that goes well beyond what we usually see in headphones. It is partly reminiscent of the Amazfit ZenBuds, with the addition of “helping to concentrate”, although in this case it is not a crowdfunding campaign, but a product already launched on the market.

Technical sheet of the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro

Dimensions and weight

Headphone: 35.2 x 23.4 x 16.7mm, 6.7 grams

Box: 60.4 x 47.3 x 25mm, 42g.

Design

In-ear with interchangeable ear pads

Connection

Bluetooth 5.0 up to 10 meters

Drums

Headphone: 68 mAh

Charging: 510 mAh

Autonomy

5.45 hours with noise cancellation

19 hours with case with ANC (30 without ANC)

Charging the case

USB-C

Additional features

Active noise cancellation

Heart rate sensor

Postural control

Google Assistant

Waterproof

Automatic race recognition



Touch controls

Google Fast Pair

Price

$ 149.99

Active cancellation and hey, neck up!

Living up to its precedents and that “fit” that the brand includes in its name, the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro allow the recording and monitoring of data on exercise and health among the functions of these headphones. With them can record activities and monitor heartbeat, something that they are capable of doing because of the specialized sensors that they integrate.

For this they are supported by the mobile app, so that the data collected by the headphones can be transferred to said device. They are headphones that also have resistance certification IP55 against dust and water.

In their structure they have a liquid crystal diaphragm with which they promise a clearer sound and deeper bass. They also have a touch control for music playback, as well as for cancellation modes and information on information about the activity that is being monitored.

As we said in the introduction, one of its main claims is active noise cancellation, which according to the brand manages to reduce environmental noise by up to 40 decibels. The system adapts to the environment and, as with similar products such as the Jabra Elite 85t, playback stops if the user removes the headset.

In this sense, one of the capabilities that stands out the most is that of Postural control. As described by the brand, the PowerBuds Pro analyze the user’s posture in order to send reminders in order to promote cervical health.

The promised autonomy is 9 hours without activating noise cancellation with a charge, and if it is activated it remains in 5 hours and 45 minutes with the cancellation activated. With the contribution of the charging case it can be extended up to 30 hours with cancellation (and up to 19 hours with cancellation activated).

Price and availability of the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro

At the moment the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro have been launched in the United States. The price in that market is $ 149.99, about 127 euros to change, but on July 15, the brand will make the presentation for the Spanish market, so we will update this article with the information that is published.

All the information | Amazfit