After presenting its sister brand Honor 9X Pro this morning, forcing advances without Google services, Huawei could still have an opportunity to launch a device that has all the available applications. The new Huawei P Smart 2020 aims to be an equally basic bet that could settle the differences while maintaining an interesting price.

It is a device that had already been leaked a few days ago from Germany, a country that today sees this modest device published on the brand’s official website. It has a few adjustments in its design and specifications, which are offset by a more attractive price to emerge in 2020.

The basic settings to keep Google, hopefully

The Huawei P Smart 2020 is a compact mobile, with a 6.2-inch LCD screen that, judging from previous experience, will allow it to be used with one hand. In this way, Huawei puts a mobile for everyone on the market in a difficult situation on several fronts.

Its processor is also preserved, a Kirin 710 that includes just the power to make everything work correctly, although without fanfare. Accompany you this time 4 GB of RAM –up to 1 GB– and 128 GB of internal memory –which doubles–.

Huawei

Again, its cameras are identical to those of the Huawei P Smart 2019 in its original version. And it is that we remember that during the last year we have seen multiple variants of this device: P Smart +, P Smart Z and P Smart Pro. Double camera, even if it is one: 16 MP main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and a support for blur 2 MP.

Its battery repeats in 3,400 mAh, a capacity without changes. As also immutable we hope that it is its load capacity, which was in the 2019 edition of 10 W.

Otherwise, the Huawei P Smart 2020 is expected with 4G, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, NFC, FM Radio or headphone jack. It also maintains Android 9 Pie and Huawei’s own customization layer, EMUI 9.1.

Huawei P Smart 2020 vs P Smart 2019: the main differences

The great changes of this generation are found in the memories and in their reduced price:

Huawei P Smart 2019

Huawei P Smart 2020

screen

6.2 “19.5: 9, IPS, FullHD +

6.2 “19.5: 9, IPS, FullHD +

Size

73 x 155 mm

73 x 155 mm

Thickness

8.0 mm

8.0 mm

Weight

160 grams

160 grams

Processor

Kirin 710, 12nm

Kirin 710, 12nm

RAM

3GB

4GB

Memory

64 GB and microSD

128 GB and microSD

Main camera

13 MP f / 1.8 and 2MP depth

13 MP f / 1.8 and 2MP depth

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0, in notch

8 MP f / 2.0, in notch

Drums

3,400 mAh, load 10W

3,400 mAh

Waterproof

No

Neither

Biometrics

Rear fingerprint sensor

Rear fingerprint sensor

Connectivity

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, microUSB, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, microUSB, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie

Launching

January 2019

To be confirmed

Official price

249 euros

199 euros

Huawei P Smart 2020: launch, availability and price

As we advanced, the Huawei P Smart 2020 has appeared on the German Huawei website, although still without too many details. This is why it should not take long to appear in the other countries in which it operates. Its price there is 199 euros, 50 euros below its predecessor, so it must be similar in Spain and other European countries. At direct exchange, it would be about $ 215 or $ 5,150 pesos in Mexico. It will arrive in the three colors of the image below.

Huawei

Although there are few changes globally, we received a basic mobile phone with memories more adapted to the 2020 proposals, for a reduced price. What is not yet 100% guaranteed is the presence of Google Play and Google services and applications. However, these are more than expected.

