characteristics, price and official data sheet

The fourth model of the OnePlus Nord family is official, with Snapdragon 750G and 90 hertz screen.

OnePlus continues to bet on Nord family, and in the middle of the year 2021, it does so by launching a fourth model belonging to this family, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

It is not the replacement for the original OnePlus Nord, nor is it here to take over from the Nord N10 and N100. It’s about a completely new model, with which the Chinese firm consolidates its proposal in the mid-range field.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, all the information

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Dimensions 159.2 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm

170 grams 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

90 Hz

20: 9

401 ppi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5GRAM 6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X

Adreno 619 GPU Operating System OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB UGS 2.1 CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.79 + EIS

8 MP Ultra wide angle f / 2.25 with EIS

2 MP monochrome f / 2.4

Frontal:16 MP f / 2.45 with EIS Battery 4,500 mAh

Quick charge Warp Charge 30T Plus (5V / 6A) Others On-screen fingerprint reader

USB Type C

NFC

Face unlock

Bluetooth 5.1

3.5mm headphone port

An updated design: more compact and lighter

The aesthetics are not very different from the rest of the models in the Nord series. The Nord CE has a body built in plastic, that stands out for its lightness and thickness thanks to the 170 grams of weight and the 7.8 millimeters deep.

Its rear houses the camera module, arranged vertically in the upper left corner, and formed by three sensors together with an LED flash. The brand’s silkscreen is not missing in the center, nor the curves on the sides.

At the back we find what is probably going to be one of the jewels in the crown of this device, and one of its distinguishing features compared to other similarly priced models: a 6.43-inch screen with Full HD resolution` Y AMOLED technology, which boosts your refresh rate up to 90 hertz.

The panel is totally flat and leaky in its upper left corner to house the camera for selfies and video calls. In addition, it hides the fingerprint reader, integrated in the lower half.

Along the edge surrounding the phone’s chassis we find some other lack, but also with surprises that are welcome.

And it is that OnePlus has decided Dispense with the physical Alert Slider switch so characteristic of the rest of the models in the series, and that allows to exchange the sound profile of the mobile in a fast and comfortable way. However, the brand has decided retrieve 3.5mm headphone port, located on the lower edge next to the USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.

Brain Snapdragon and 5G to give oxygen to Android 11

The OnePlus Nord CE is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G platform, the same one that gives life to models like the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. It is accompanied by 6, 8 or 12 GB LPDDR4x, and an internal storage of 128 or 256 GB.

All this gives life to Android 11, customized by OxygenOS in its version 11, with an improved dark mode, always-on screen or “Zen” mode. In that sense, in addition, the brand ensures two years of system updates, and three years of security updates.

To this must be added the inclusion of a 4,500 mAh capacity battery, endowed with a Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging system.

Three cameras on the back with 64 megapixel sensor

The OnePlus Nord CE camera system is led by a 64 megapixel resolution main sensor, with f / 1.7 aperture and electronic image stabilization. Also present is a camera with ultra wide angle lens 8 megapixels. Finally, OnePlus closes the set with a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor.

On the front, instead, we see a single 16 megapixel resolution sensor. It is the same Sony IMX471 sensor that we found in the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, price and where to buy

The OnePlus Nord CE will be available for purchase in Europe from June 21 at the company’s official online store and at other authorized dealers. It will be possible to acquire it in different configurations, with prices that they start from 299 euros.

ModelColorsPriceOnePlus Nord CE 6/128 GBCharcoal Ink299 eurosOnePlus Nord CE 8/128 GB

Charcoal Ink

Blue void

329 euros OnePlus Nord CE 12/256 GB

Charcoal Ink

Blue void

Silver ray

399 euros

