Although the state of the platform is not entirely promising, Movboi keep betting on WearOS to bring your collection of TicWatch series smart watches to life. A collection that today adds a new member with the arrival of the TicWatch C2 +, a renewed version of the company’s most classic smartwatch backed by companies such as Google and Volkswagen.

The TicWatch C2 + maintains everything that made the original model special, which among other things led it to win the iF Design 2019 and Red Dot Design 2019 awards. However, it incorporates

some new features that make it an even more interesting model for those looking for a WearOS based watch with classic design and reduced price.

TicWatch C2 Plus, all the information

TicWatch C2

specs

Dimensions42.8 x 42.8 x 12.7

1.3-inch AMOLED display (360 x 360 pixels)

Processor Snapdragon Wear 2100

RAM1 GB

Operating systemWearOS, compatible with Android and iPhone

Connectivity Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b / g / n, GPS + GLONASS + Beidou, NFC

Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart Rate Sensor

Battery 400 mAh

Protection against water and dust Yes, IP68

On this occasion, TicWatch has decided not to change just the physical appearance of its new watch smart and again we find a stainless steel case Waterproof – with IP68 protection – with two side buttons, surrounding a 1.3-inch full-color AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.

As news, TicWatch introduces a pair of interchangeable straps next to the watch, one of them leather and the other silicone in the same color as the watch itself, which incidentally comes in onyx, platinum and rose gold tones.

Its technical section is led by Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, a chip based on the ancient Snapdragon 400 –the same that once gave life to the original Motorola Moto G–, which does not stand out precisely for its efficiency, as it does not have energy saving systems that the Snapdragon Wear 3100 does have. Luckily, the increase from 512 MB to 1 GB of RAM It should translate into better overall performance. Also included NFC chip for making mobile payments through Google Pay, and a battery of 400 mAh that promises an autonomy of between a day and a half and two days.

In terms of health and activity monitoring, The TicWatch C2 + has a heart rate sensoras well as gyroscope and accelerometer supporting systems TicMotion and TicExercise patented by Mobvoi, with which it will be possible control our daily activity. In addition, it will be possible to keep track of our routes outdoors thanks to the inclusion of GPS.

TicWatch C2 + price and availability

The watch has been announced this June 23, and it is already possible to find it for sale both on Amazon and in the company’s official online store. Its price is 209.99 euros or 209.99 dollars, a figure that places it as one of the most affordable models with WearOS launched this year that can be purchased today.

