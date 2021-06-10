characteristics, price and all the information

A mobile with 5G and a low-priced stylus: this is the new Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G.

It is not necessary to pay the more than 900 euros that a Samsung Galaxy Note20 costs to have a smartphone with 5G connectivity and integrated stylus. Motorola has released the latest installment in its Moto G series, the Moto G Stylus 5G, which offers all that and much more at a much lower price.

Although the leaks had already anticipated its design, the Moto G Stylus 5G is now official, and we already know everything about this new model of the Moto G series.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G, all the information

The Moto G Stylus 5G It is not very different from the rest of the Moto G series models released this year. At least as far as aesthetics are concerned.

Its rear has a glossy finish and integrates the fingerprint reader. Meanwhile, the front is occupied by a Huge 6.8-inch Full HD + display.

Of course, the integrated stylus and the 3.5-millimeter headphone port. All this, in a device only 0.3 millimeters thicker than the previous Moto G Stylus without 5G connectivity.

To support 5G networks, the Moto G Stylus 5G relies on the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, the first of its kind to offer this breakthrough. Accompany him 4 GB of RAM and a storage of 128 GB, in addition to Android 11 and a big 5,000 mAh battery.

The Moto G Stylus 5G camera system is led by a 48 megapixel sensor with f / 1.7 aperture. We also found a 8 megapixel sensor with ultra wide angle lens, a 5 megapixel “macro” camera and a 2 megapixel “depth” sensor.

On the front, located in a hole in the upper left corner of the screen is the 16 megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G price and where to buy

For the moment, The Moto G Stylus 5G will be available in the United States, yet price of 399 euros. It is unclear if the device will eventually reach other regions sooner or later.

