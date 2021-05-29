characteristics, opinion and review with price

We tested the cheapest fully wireless headphones from realme.

Realme recently presented in our country its new mid-range terminal compatible with the new 5G networks, the realme 8 5G, and at that event it also launched its new generation of cheap True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones, the realme Buds Q2.

The second version of the cheapest fully wireless headphones from realme shares some features with its predecessors, the realme Buds Q, such as its micro USB charging connector, an autonomy of up to 20 hours with its charging case or IPX4 protection against water, although it also incorporates interesting new features such as a revamped design, low-latency game mode of just 88ms, and call noise cancellation.

We have been able to test the realme Buds Q2, in their new blue color, for several weeks and we will tell you about all the good and bad about realme’s new cheap in-ear headphones.

Realme Buds Q2 data sheet

realme Buds Q2SpecificationsDimensionsCharging case: 60.35 x 44.61 x 32.54 mm

Handset: 19.79 x 21.41 x 22.46 mmCharging case + headphones: 39 grams

Handset: 4.1 grams 10mm AudioDriver

Call noise cancellation Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Dual channel transmission AutonomyHeadphones: 5 hours

Case: 20 hoursCase battery400 mAhCase chargemicro-USBCompatibilityiOS and AndroidResistanceIPX4 certificationExtras Gesture control

Low latency game mode (88 ms) Price 29.99 euros

A headset with a renewed design, comfortable and light

Although the realme Buds Q2 inherit the reduced dimensions and lightness of their predecessors, they present a new design that is really attractive to the eye. create a kaleidoscope effect on your touchpad. The latter, moreover, has increased in size to improve the accuracy of the keystrokes.

realme Buds Air 2, analysis: noise cancellation for all budgets

The realme Buds Q2 are made entirely of plastic in a single shade, black or blue, something that gives it a really premium look. That feeling of having much higher priced headphones in our possession continues when placed on the ears. Its low weight, of only 4.1 grams, and its in-ear format with silicone heads, make the Buds Q2 are really comfortable and that they are not annoying when wearing them for several hours.

In the box of these headphones, realme incorporates two sets of pads, small and large that are in addition to the medium-sized ones that are already placed in the realme Buds Q2. It is very important to choose the size that best suits our ear, because this will help insulation against outside noise is the best possible, especially when we are talking about headphones that do not have active noise cancellation.

The realme Buds Q2 charging case has a very contained size and a weight of only 39 grams, characteristics that allow us to carry it comfortably anywhere in our pocket. At the top we find the logo of the brand and on its back a micro USB charging connector, which seems to us somewhat old-fashioned especially if we consider that many of its competitors in its price range already bet on USB-C.

“The Q2 Buds have IPX4 protection.”

To conclude, we must comment that they have IPX4 protection against water and dust, which means that we can use them in the rain or in the gym without fear that sweat could damage them.

Precise touch controls and an app that does the job

The realme Buds Q2 have a touch panel that takes up almost the entire rear of the headset, designed to control the playback of music or podcast without having to take your mobile out of your pocket.

This panel offers us a really short response time, on par with other headphones with a higher price.

It should be noted that the touch controls of the realme Buds Q2 can be configure and customize via the realme Link app. This app allows us to assign actions, for each headset, to the gestures of double tap, triple tap and hold. The only gesture that we cannot customize is to activate the game mode, which is set by default with a long press on both earbuds at the same time.

Through realme Link we can also choose the best sound settings, being able to choose between three options:

Bass Boost +.Dynamic.Strong.

The realme Link application is available both in the Google Play Store and in the Apple App Store, so that it will be possible use these headphones with both Android and iOS.

To end this section we must emphasize that the pairing of these headphones is really fastWe simply have to take them out of the box and they will immediately appear in the bluetooth menu of the device with which we want to link them.

Good audio quality and cancellation of ambient noise in calls

The sound quality of the realme Buds Q2 is really good, especially if we take into account that they are in a price range below 40 euros.

These headphones provide us audio with a good balance between treble and bass and for as long as I have used them I have not noticed that they distorted the sound at any timenot even at high volumes.

The audio system of these headphones consists of a 10-millimeter dynamic bass driver and the sound quality has been improved with the Bass Boost + function, which we can activate from the realme Link application. In addition, it should be noted that the realme Buds Q2 have support for AAC and SBC audio codecs.

One of the main differences of the realme Buds Q2 with respect to its predecessors is that they incorporate an environmental noise cancellation in calls and to achieve it, it has actually used an algorithm called ENC that blocks environmental noise when a call comes in.

We’ve had quite a few calls with headphones on and our experience with this ambient noise cancellation couldn’t be more satisfying as we’ve been able to have phone conversations. without being disturbed, at any time, by the noises from outside.

Another of the differential characteristics of the realme Buds Q2 compared to the previous generation is that the latency with the game mode activated has been reduced by 31 ms, being reduced to only 88 ms.

With the game mode activated we have had a perfect synchronization between audio and video, both playing our favorite titles and watching series through streaming platforms such as Netflix or Prime Video.

In general, the performance of these headphones is very good and its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity offers us a stable connection up to a maximum distance of 10 meters.

Up to 20-hour battery with fast charge

One of the strengths of the realme Buds Q2 is its autonomy, because we can use these headphones for 5 hours without having to go through its charging box.

If we load them with their charging case, which has a 400 mAh battery, we will achieve an autonomy of up to 20 hours of continuous playback.

In addition, the fast charge integrated in the charging case of these headphones allows us to enjoy 120 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

realme Buds Q2, opinion and final thoughts by Andro4all

This second generation of the realme Buds Q takes a leap in quality compared to the first version thanks to the inclusion of ambient noise cancellation in calls and the improvement of the low latency mode.

For just 30 euros, the Realme Buds Q2 are unrivaled in the current market. Their sound quality is very good, they are very comfortable and their autonomy is excellent. All these reasons lead us to affirm, without fear of being wrong, that these are the best TWS headphones of the moment in its price range.

realme Buds Air Neo, analysis: the best copy of Apple’s AirPods costs less than 40 euros

Realme Buds Q2 price and where to buy

The realme Buds Q2 can be purchased in the official store of the brand at a price of 29.99 euros and they are available in two colors: black or blue.

realme Buds Q2, opinion and note from Andro4allShould I buy the realme Buds Q2? In favorComfortable and lightGood sound qualityCancellation of ambient noise in callsRecord autonomy ConsDoes not have wireless chargingMicro-USB charging connectorConclusionsIf you are looking for totally wireless headphones that are comfortable , that have good sound quality and have plenty of autonomy, the realme Buds Q2 are the best option on the market within their price range.

& starf; & starf; & starf; & starf; & starf;

& starf; & starf; & starf; & starf; & starf;

realme Buds Q2

The headphones with the best value for money on the market.

Related topics: Headphones, Realme

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all