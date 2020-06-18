As the world progresses, new generations become more important in the world of work and the economy. An example of this are millennials but also Generation Z.

So if you are a small or medium company you should start worrying about the preferences of these markets.

For example, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security designates generation Z as digital natives, since they were born with all the current technology, these young people were born between 1997 and 2010, when the first social networks were already being used.

His life is on social networks and the internet, we could even assure that it is unlikely to find any member of this generation without Facebook.

They are usually competitive, demanding, selective, self-taught and creative. In addition to opting for great challenges, since their lives are in the digital age, they often compare their lives and the lives of others involved in this digital age.

Consumer trends:

· As mentioned above, new consumers will recognize the benefits of digital marketing and will employ it more consistently. Also, that many brands are just developing this part.

If we compare how insecure digital commerce was 10 years ago to the security it can offer today, we can see the great advance this area has had.

A study carried out by EBANX showed that up to 80 percent of internet consumers who have spent at least 100 pesos have decided to continue consuming online, even after the pandemic

· Brands with social responsibility are very important and the messages they handle too. These must be positive and aware at all times. An example of this are the movements that have taken place in favor of equality and tolerance around the world.

Both as support for women, as gender inclusion and elimination of racism.

· In addition, they must be socially conscious, today consumers have become more aware of the repercussions that their actions can have and are looking for ways to avoid more problems for the environment.

Figures from the Trends study: Mexican Consumer, Kantar’s retail shopper revealed that 71 percent consume products that comply with the 3 r’s (reduce, recycle, and reuse) and 45 percent buy products from companies that have environmental policies.

