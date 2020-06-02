The family RedMagic Nubia has been one of the most characteristic of the firm in recent years. Terminals such as RedMagic 3 or RedMagic 3S have been benchmarks in the world of gaming smartphones, with great specifications and amazing designs.

Now we have to welcome a new device, the RedMagic 5G. As its name suggests, it arrives with 5G connectivity, but also with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This is the mobile for gamers of Nubia, which has the highest refresh rate we’ve ever seen on a smartphone. And as of June 1, the pre-booking of its spectacular Hot Rod Red version is available, which also comes with a solidarity initiative under its arm: 1% of sales will be donated to the NGO Child’s Play.

RedMagic 5G: all its features

The Nubia terminal has a very characteristic design, marked by aggressive lines and striking colors. Its screen, with AMOLED technology, It reaches 6.65 inches along with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. This gives it great fluidity, its panel refreshes 144 times every second, giving a pleasant sensation of speed that you have to try to understand.

We did not find a notch, nor a pop-up system or a hole in the screen, since the RedMagic 5G has small upper and lower frames. They serve to house your dual front speakerBecause audio is also important if we want to enjoy the best games. We don’t forget his fingerprint readerwho is hidden under the screen.

The mobile character for the most “gamers” is transmitted thanks to some particular characteristics that are exclusive to the RedMagic 5G. For example, we have two customizable triggers on its side that allow us to add specialized controls for games such as shooters or races. Similarly, we have a 4D vibration system that transmits better than any other the sensations that we are seeing on the screen in our hands. In addition, we have the Game Space 2.1, a section of its software designed to organize all your games for Android and emulators, thus having them always at hand optimized and ready to play. We can customize and save the control options of each game, manage external gamepads and take screenshots to share victories, among many other functions.

A device for gamers must have the maximum power, and this RedMagic 5G complies with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It is the most powerful processor of the North American firm, manufactured in 7 nanometers and with a computing power four times greater than its predecessor. Accompany him versions of 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, also 128GB and 256GB models of UFS 3.0 storage. To avoid overheating, it has a liquid refrigeration and up to small fan. On its back, a total of 3 cameras led by a 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor.

It also has a 4,500 mAh battery that enjoys a powerful 55W fast charge, although we will have to do with the charger separately. This battery has something special, and that is that it will give us hours and hours of play, for that we are before a mobile gaming. Also, if we prefer to use RedMagic 5G as a personal mobile to work, communicate, etc., that is, without playing, we will have a brutal experience of autonomy.

If you want to get this RedMagic 5G, you can go to your official website. These are their prices and versions:

RedMagic 5G with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 579 euros in Eclipse Black and Hot Rod Red.

RedMagic 5G with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage: 649 euros in the gradient color Press.

Red Magic 5G

Specifications

6.65-inch AMOLED display

144Hz refresh rate

Full HD + resolution

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Android 10 operating system

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP Sony IMX686 +

8 MP wide angle + 2MP Bokeh

Frontal:8 MP

Battery 4,500 mAh with 55W fast charge (charger not included)

Others Activate Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan 3.0, integrated screen fingerprint reader, game triggers

Depart Date21 April 2020

Starting price From 579 euros

What sets the RedMagic 5G apart from its rivals

During the last months we have known several smartphones designed for gaming, all with great specifications. However, the RedMagic 5G may be the best option right now, for very simple reasons. There are characteristics that its competitors do not reach.

The 144 Hz of the RedMagic 5G screen is the most we’ve seen on a smartphone. The ASUS Rog Phone 2, which we had the opportunity to analyze, reaches a not inconsiderable 120 Hz, but does not reach the level of the Nubian terminal. In addition, it has inside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, a very powerful processor but older than the Snapdragon 865.

On the other hand we have Black Shark 3, which saw the light a few weeks ago. In this case we do find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, but with a 90 Hz panel.

We talk about big terminals, of course, but having compatible games, 144MHz RedMagic 5G can make a difference. And we can be before the best current choice As for gaming mobiles, this is.

There is no doubt: RedMagic 5G is the best option

The RedMagic 5G is, therefore, one of the most interesting options now that the panorama of the mobile gaming universe is experiencing an unstoppable advance, both in terms of launching titles for smartphones and thanks to the appearance of platforms such as Google’s Stadia or Microsoft’s ProjectXCloud. In addition, a mobile like the RedMagic 5G is not only for playing, but will accompany us in many tasks during the day to day. 5G, the power or the high refresh rate of a mobile phone will make the difference to enjoy in many other contexts: when we send messages to our friends, when we browse social networks or enjoy multimedia content.

Therefore, considering the price of the new RedMagic 5G and its impressive list of features, as well as a spectacular design in all its versions, it is one of the recommended purchases of the season without a doubt.

