Surely there will be someone who does not yet know Roborock, but the truth is that the Chinese company is one of the most important manufacturers in the robotics applied to smart homes, and in fact it was the firm behind some of the best-selling and popular vacuum robots like the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum.

Today however Roborock is already officially in 40 countries, Spain included with official website and a complete range of vacuum robots which today is completed at the top, adding to what is probably the best navigation cleaning robot on the market, this Roborock S6 MaxV yes friends, it has eyes!

And the vacuum cleaner robots have advanced a lot, with a Roborock that in this case already had one of the best navigations using LiDAR and distance, collision and level sensors -we had verified this in both the Roborock S6 and S5 Max analysis-, but now integrates a dual stereo camera system into the new S6 MaxV able to map the environment in 3D so that the robot can “see” its surroundings, thus allowing it detect any object 3 centimeters or more that is in your way. And it also does it in real time using AI!

Roborock presents the total cleaning robot. Let’s get to know in depth your new Roborock S6 MaxV, the only one that sucks and scrubs combining laser navigation, dual camera and AI.

This is the most premium option in the Roborock catalog

For the first time, a manufacturer of a robot vacuum cleaner boasts of its collaboration with Qualcomm, and this is new in a sector where memory and processing capacities were not that important, nothing in fact, at least until artificial intelligence appeared to revolutionize everything.

The new Roborock S6 MaxV incorporates its list of capabilities a Qualcomm APQ8053 electronic brain, one of the chipsets of the Snapdragon 625 series that until recently powered the mid-range Android, and which provides the robot vacuum cleaner with maximum performance to improve your connectivity and implement AI using the new ReactiveAI technology that we will talk about now.

But is that the most functional option in the Roborock catalog It evolves not only by adopting future technologies, but also by improving the basic capabilities of a robot vacuum cleaner, it could not be less, which is now capable of sucking with 25% more power than the Roborock S6 reaching 2,500 Pa of suction.

Roborock has told us that in his tests the new S6 MaxV has been able to work much deeper on carpets, in addition to collecting very fine dirt on hard floors, so as a vacuum cleaner your credentials have improved. In any case, the new Roborock S6 MaxV is not just a robot vacuum cleaner to use, as you will see …

Roborock S6 MaxV

Specifications and data sheet

Dimensions353 x 350 x 96.5 (mm)

Weight 3.7 (kg)

Dust tank capacity 460 (ml)

Water tank capacity 297 (ml)



Suction power 2,500 (Pa)

Noise volume ~ 60 dB

Battery5,200 mAh (autonomy of 180 minutes, surface of 300 m2 approx.)

Connectivity Wi-Fi

Charging base Automatic approach with anti-humidity mat

Navigation Intelligent movement with laser and distance, collision and level sensors; dual stereo camera with 3D object detection; carpet detection

App and connected functions Compatible with iOS and Android, home mapping (multilevel and up to 4 different maps), programming of schedules for vacuuming and scrubbing, ordering of the cleaning sequence by zones, regulation of the amount of water by zones, created by zones non-cleanables, remote control and usage statistics

Others AI navigation and real-time obstacle detection, ability to climb carpets and unevenness up to 2 centimeters, removable scrub module





Special mention deserves again its laser navigation using LiDAR and distance, collision and level sensors, now improved with ReactiveAI technology, but we will talk about this later. Obviously, the capabilities of vacuuming and scrubbing with a large 297 milliliter water tank that offers up to 3 passes without refilling and electronic valve to regulate the amount of humidity avoiding damaging wooden floors.

Here we have to praise an autonomy that also grows despite the fact that the 5,200 mAh form factor, size and capacity is maintained, which speaks highly of Roborock’s optimization work. The new S6 MaxV is capable of keep vacuuming for 3 hours without stopping in silent suction mode, vacuuming up to 300 square meters in one sitting.

ReactiveAI and the really smart robot, or how to improve what was already good

From Roborock they take great pride in his work with the aforementioned ReactiveAI technology, and it is not for less because the robot thus becomes the smartest vacuum cleaner on the market without a doubt, with very advanced capabilities like the ones we detail now.

In any case, we would like to start with Verbatim Words by Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock, introducing its new S6 MaxV:

ReactiveAI’s seamless integration with our advanced laser technology allows the Roborock S6 MaxV to estimate the size and location of everyday obstacles, as well as the best way to clean around them, setting a new standard for our robot vacuum cleaner with the most advanced navigation technology. smart so far. Powerful image processing technology has brought us to work with Qualcomm Technologies for the first time, a journey we are excited to begin, while continuing to envision what the next generation of vacuum robots will be like to navigate today’s world.

Sounds good doesn’t it? Well now you will see what all this means, because the new Roborock S6 MaxV is the first of its kind that integrates laser navigation that already worked like a charm with a dual stereo camera system capable of 3D mapping the robot environment, allowing you to see in real time everything around you taking pictures at 30 frames per second.

This means that the new S6 MaxV is capable of not only mapping the room and vacuum it intelligently following a pattern, but You can also see any object on the ground and identify what it is to adapt and clean around you in the most optimized and fast way possible.

It is the only robot vacuum cleaner on the market capable of detecting obstacles and objects in real time, being able to avoid pets that move in front of it and avoiding even their sus pets ’if your dog has misbehaved

This also does it as we mentioned in real time, so to those who have pets, the robot can see them and dodge them if they move in front of you and don’t even clean over a pet if the animal has done its thing, something that we think is really incredible and that also includes slippers or objects that can fall, anything more than 3 centimeters actually.

Not only that, and is that if the Roborock S6 MaxV does not finish cleaning due to a lack of battery, you will no longer need to go to the base to fully charge before starting the cleaning cycle again, but it is capable of determine how long you need to clean the rest of the house, and recharge just enough to finish as soon as possible and return to the base to rest. A smart recharge that the manufacturer has called Smart Top-Up.

Also new is the multilevel mapping for those who have several plants in their house or who use the same Roborock S6 MaxV in different houses, since the robot is capable of save and manage up to four maps automatically detecting which one you are on cleaning in each case.

This includes all the configurations and customizations made to each map, with prohibited areas, configuration of cleaning modes by rooms, selection of the water level used in each area, and even establish a sequence order for the robot to clean as we want.

Smart recharging was one of the users’ requests, as well as multi-level mapping of up to four floors or different homes that can be configured separately and automatically detected by the robot.

Roborock S6 MaxV, pricing and launch

If you are already convinced and it is clear that this Roborock S6 MaxV is what you need to comprehensively clean your house, you should know that it will still take a couple of months to arrive in Spain, where will start selling at the end of next June, already in the middle of summer.

Its price will surprise you for good, because it is one of the most advanced vacuum robots on the market and stays at 649 euros, without going up to 1,000 euros or overcoming a barrier that some similar devices from the competition do overcome.

I have no doubt that it will become the star appliance in many homes, and it is already one of the options with the best price / performance ratio but the best. Do you want to know more? Well here we leave you with all its details on the official website from Roborock:

