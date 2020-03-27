Xiaomi has revealed this Friday its My 10 and My Pro, the high-end terminals that hit the market to bring fresh air to the brand’s most premium segment.

After being revealed in China last month and with a European announcement originally intended to take place during the canceled MWC 2020, the technology company has held an online event today to present these smartphones. These arrive with important characteristics in their interior and, also important, an appreciable price increase with respect to the generation to which they succeed.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: two great high-end

As Xiaomi usually does in this line of smartphones, both devices focus on the upper segment of the market, with specifications that position it and that, in general, incorporate the best of what the brand has to its credit. Thus, its AMOLED screens with a refresh rate of 90 Hz or its RAM and storage configurations, for example, stand out.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

screen

6.67 “AMOLED, FHD +, 90 Hz

6.67 “AMOLED, FHD +, 90 Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

RAM

8.12 LPDDR5

8.12 LPDDR5

Memory

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0

256, 512 GB UFS 3.0

Main camera

108 MP + 13 MP (wide angle) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth)

108 MP + 12 MP (short telephoto) + 12 MP (long telephoto) + 20 MP (wide angle)

Frontal camera

20 MP, perforated

20 MP, perforated

Battery

4,780 mAh, 30W fast charge, 30W wireless fast charge

4,500 mAh, fast charge 50W, wireless fast charge 30 W

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

System

Android 10

Android 10

Launching

To be confirmed

To be confirmed

Price

To be confirmed

To be confirmed

The firm has made a special effort in the photographic section, with a main sensor of 108 megapixels, a wide angle, a frame and one of depth to improve photographs in portrait or telephoto mode, depending on whether it is the model standard or its older brother. This translates into the Mi 10 Pro at 2x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.

They also add other highlights, such as its batteries with a fast charge capacity at 30 and 50 W or the Snapdargon 865 processor, the most powerful that Qualcomm markets and that provides, along with a dedicated module, 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: prices and availability

The main novelty of the day was the prices at which Xiaomi will market the new devices in Europe, which were expected to be significantly higher than those of the previous generation, as it has turned out to be. The inclusion of 5G and the improvement of the other components, presumably, would be some of the factors that have motivated this rise.

In this way, the Xiaomi Mi 10 begins in the 799 euros for its base model of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, while the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro starts at 999 euros with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of capacity. Both will be available from April 15.

