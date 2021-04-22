characteristics, analysis and opinion, good, nice and cheap?

Can you survive with a LITTLE M3? We tell you everything you win and everything you lose with the cheapest POCO.

Introduced a few months ago, at this point in the film it does not make much sense to enter into a canonical analysis whether or not the POCO M3 is worth it.

Taking into account that their specs and his value for money are well known, we thought it would be interesting to focus directly on the user experience provided by this 100 euro smartphone.

Thus, taking into account that in recent years my “diary” devices have always been mid-range mobiles such as the Google Pixel 3a, the Samsung Galaxy A71, the iPhone SE or the OPPO A91, all of them with prices in the range of 300 and 400 euros, it is interesting to consider how far can one survive with a terminal like the POCO M3.

Is it true that cheap is expensive? What do we really lose? How far do the sights of the POCO M3 go? All this and much more, to continuation.

POCO M3 Features

Xiaomi POCO M3, data sheet Specifications Dimensions 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm

198 grams Display 6.53 inch IPS Resolution Full HD + 2,340 x 1,080 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM 4 GB Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10 Storage 64/128 GB CamerasRear: triple 48 MP (f / 1.79) + Ultra Wide 8 MP 118 ° + Macro 2 MP

Frontal: 8 MPBattery6,000 mAh with 18W fast chargeOthersSide fingerprint reader, USB Type-C, infrared emitterOutput priceFrom 129 euros

POCO M3 strengths: 100 euros go a long way

The first element to value of this POCO M3 (beyond its price), is none other than the design, which provides what may be the most differential element of this smartphone, especially because of the peculiarity of its plastic back, which incorporates a rough texture that aspires to remind us of the skin.

In addition to this detail, which by the way significantly improves the grip of the device, the design of the POCO M3 stands out for its camera module, which offers a touch of the most original to the monotonous world of the input range.

Another quality of this POCO M3 that the average user will find very comfortable with is Battery: thanks to its 6,000mAh capacity, the POCO M3 has autonomy to reach, without any problem, the two days of use. In my case, I have noticed a noticeable leap forward compared to my main devices, paying, yes, the toll of weight and thickness, since the LITTLE M3 bulks its own, being noticed in the pocket.

Regarding its load, the 18W do not offer anything remarkable but neither are they a burden on the device, since they allow to fully recharge its tremendous battery in just over two hours. Otherwise, it includes USB-C and headphone jack (Would be missing more!) And a fingerprint sensor located on the side that, without being anything of the other world, fulfills its mission.

Also your 6.53-inch FullHD + screen it is a more than evident positive point for the device, especially because, among other things, the resolution it includes (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) is common in 200 or 300 euro mobiles, something without a doubt striking and that is to be appreciated in coexistence with the POCO M3.

At this point, if we left the comments here, we could say that the POCO M3 is a low range willing to assault higher categories, we could even consider it a good substitute for day to day. However, of course there are also some shades, all of them old acquaintances of that specimen known as “cheap smartphone”.

Everything you lose with the POCO M3

Coming from 300 euro mobiles, the list of what we lose is quite long, but be careful, not as much as we would expect. At the end of the day we are talking about a mobile that, for 100 euros, fight in a more than dignified way.

The main step down that we find with the POCO M3 is, obviously, the camera. As has already been repeated in all the analyzes and due to the POCO M3, its triple camera has little triple, since at the moment of truth, macro sensor and depth sensor (both with 2 megapixels of resolution) do little for photography.

For its part, both the main sensor, 48 megapixels, and the front camera, offer a good performance as long as the intake conditions are favorable. For the rest, as with all entry-level mobiles, as soon as the bar is raised, the results plummet.

My particular case? To be honest, I have not noticed differences. I am one of those users who, on a day-to-day basis, only takes photos “for WhatsApp”, so if that is also your case, don’t worry about the POCO M3’s camera, its results are more than acceptable for a battle use.

Continuing with the review, the other important cut of the low range of POCO we find it inside. And it is that although the Snapdragon 662 It is a more than decent processor for a mobile of this level, it is also true that the mobile is something lazy in tasks that require a plus of demand.

Again this it will not be a problem for the vast majority of users, mainly affecting the multitask or somewhat heavy games.

Thus, in this performance we cannot complain about its 4GB of RAM, its 64GB storage (expandable via microSD card) or its processor but perhaps the MIUI 12 performance, optimized a bit fairly and with plenty of bloatware.

Finally, and as usual in 100 euro mobiles, we lose extras like the NFC and we win “buts” like a sound in calls and a maximum brightness poorer than we would like. You can not have it all.

Opinions of the POCO M3, is it a recommendable mobile?

As always, the answer to this question is a great depends, but in short we will say that, if your budget is content and you are clear that you do not want to give up a single euro beyond one hundred, it will be difficult for you to find a better option.

After all, although not perfect, the POCO M3 offers a balanced result for day to day suitable for users without special needs. Of course, if we stick to the latest prices of the “little POCO” any argument that we may have in his favor is further solidified.

POCO X3 vs POCO M3, which budget phone is more worth it? We compare them!

In that sense, it is currently possible to buy this POCO M3 on Amazon for about 120 euros, a price quite similar to that of the official POCO store in AliExpress, although in his case we have seen, on more than one occasion, how its price even fell to 99 euros.

Even with everything, the POCO M3 is far from being the best cheap mobile you can buy right now. My personal recommendation goes through stretch the budget a little more even its older brother, the POCO X3, or take a look at the realme catalog, where you can find a realme 7 that is well above the low-end POCO.

However, speaking of mobiles of 99 euros or less, the POCO M3 overlooks some of the most blatant “buts” of double-digit mobiles, standing out above all for its great battery and screen and a solid design perfect for the battles of everyday life.

In short, the POCO M3 is at the top of the lower range but still, it is far from the “wonders” that a slightly larger budget can give us. Nobody gives four pesetas hard and in this sector, 50 euros more can make a difference.

