character poster gallery

The characters of ‘The Purge: Infinite‘they are ready for the game. The fifth installment of the successful Blumhouse saga that, on this occasion, has been directed by the Mexican Everardo Gout, responsible for various chapters of series such as’Banshee‘,’Luke cage‘ Y ‘Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker‘presents a wild gallery of posters.

This is the official synopsis of the film: “Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta) live in Texas, where he works helping on a ranch owned by the wealthy Tucker family. Juan has impressed the patriarch, Caleb (Will patton), an admiration that arouses jealousy and excessive hatred of his son, Dylan (Josh lucas). The morning after the Purge, members of an underground movement dissatisfied with the annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to take over the country through an endless campaign of chaos and massacre. No one is safe, and a gang of masked assassins attack the Tuckers, forcing the two families to fight back to defend themselves as the entire country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate. “

James DeMonaco all this started in 2013 with ‘The Purge: Night of the Beasts‘, a curious home invasion that proposed a wild idea: a society in which, once a year, it allowed any crime for 12 hours.

So much was that argument that we have already experienced a good number of sequels, among which are ‘Anarchy: Night of the Beasts‘(James DeMonaco, 2014),’Election: Night of the Beasts‘(James DeMonaco, 2016),’The First Purge: Night of the Beasts‘(Gerard McMurray, 2018) and the series’The purge‘, although it is worth highlighting the best collateral product that this franchise has produced so far:’Look who purges too‘, the ninth chapter of the second season of’Rick and morty‘.