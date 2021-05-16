Character like Julio José, favorite of Tamara Falcó … this is Álvaro Castillejo, Isabel Preysler’s nephew who will relate her to the PP

He has always carried a low profile, although at the time he broke it to support one of the most important people in his life: his cousin, Tamara Falcó, to whom he went to give all the possible encouragement on Masterchef Celebrity. But Álvaro Castillejo Preysler is not only, they say, he is one of the most dicharracheros of the family, with a character similar to that of Julio José Iglesias (with whom he has had a very close relationship since childhood), but he’s about to marry his lifelong sweetheart, that the family will be related to the Popular Party.

Álvaro was born precisely on the same day (February 18) as his aunt, Isabel Preysler, 35 years ago, the son of the Argentine-born polo player Luis Castillejo Cacho and the socialite’s little sister, Beatriz Preysler, who passed away prematurely in 2011 at age 53 due to lung cancer. The whole family gathered around the couple’s two sons, since Álvaro has a brother, Diego, with whom he shares the same taste for discretion and secrecy.

This was instilled in him above all by his mother, who, despite moving to Madrid in the mid-90s from his native Philippines (her father, Carlos Preysler Pérez de Table, a descendant of Spaniards who emigrated to Germany, had worked as manager of the Philippine Air Lines as well as a delegate of the Spanish Credit Bank in Manila) to be close to her sister, she was never lavish in the magazines of coated paper.

Upon his death, in fact, Mario Vargas Llosa’s partner (whom Álvaro affectionately calls uncle) became a sort of second mother to the young man, This is why he is so close to Tamara, who considers him one of his favorite cousins ​​and that is why he did not hesitate to turn to him in one of the culinary talent tests, where another of his cousins ​​would also appear, Álvaro Falcó, who recently has formally claimed his title of Marqués de Cubas after the death of his father, Fernando Falcó, on October 20 last year.

Álvaro Castillejo Preysler is an entrepreneur in the wholesale trade of machinery and capital goods, although he is also now cooking a restoration project. Like his father, he also played polo for many years. Of course, at present he is also quite fond of tennis and has been seen in several matches of tournaments such as the Mutua de Madrid. As a child he spent long periods in Marbella and on the Cadiz coasts, even today he takes advantage of part of his holidays to continue enjoying the Andalusian beaches.

On some of these occasions, he is accompanied by his brother Diego, one year older, and who last year married the lawyer Carolina Ávila in the Chapel of Our Lady of Begoña in La Florida, in Madrid, and then they would go to a nearby farm to continue the treat. Surely at that time you already knew that the ball was now on your court to be the next to marry.

Upcoming wedding

As revealed by the magazine ¡Hola !, Álvaro Castillejo Preysler asked his longtime girlfriend, Cristina Fernández Torres, to marry him on a getaway they both made to Formentera -another of their favorite corners of Spain- in August of last year . The young woman uploaded to her social networks, how could it be otherwise, a photograph with her engagement ring. Of course: although they have had to postpone due to the pandemic, it is expected to be an event that brings together a large part of the family.

It will be in Sotogrande, not only because it is a town that the businessman knows by heart after having spent so many seasons there, but also because one of his best friends is Santiago Laborda, an Argentine polo player who since 2016 has been married to Paola Zóbel. the granddaughter of the founder of the exclusive Cadiz urbanization.

It is also expected let it be Isabel Preysler who accompanies Álvaro to the altar and act as a godmother. He doesn’t miss a concert by his cousin, Enrique Iglesias (although he also likes other singers like Michael Bublé), so it could be a good time for the Miami-based musician to come and be with his family.

His fiancee graduated in Journalism from the San Pablo CEU University, although currently He also studies Law at the Distance University or UNED. Likewise, he did not hesitate to expand his curriculum by taking a master’s degree at the Camilo José Cela University in Image Consulting and Political Consulting, which has come in handy in the future.

After a brief stint at the Diario Sur for a summer, as well as four months in the communication department of the Thyssen Museum, Cristina entered the Telegenia department of the Popular Party in September 2013, for a couple of years later to be promoted to the Vice-secretariat of the Sectorial Action for training and, in 2017, begin its career in the Department of Political Communication, position he occupies today at 29 years of age (turned in November).