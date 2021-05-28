“Chapulín” Rosales to triumph against a complicated Lucrecio, in Neza

“Chapulín” seeks outstanding triumph in Neza

With a great physical preparation to obtain the victory in a convincing way, it is how boxer Luis Ángel Rosales (9-4-1 3 KOs), nicknamed as the “Chapulín”, will come to fight next Saturday 29 of this month in the Marbet Hall, in Neza, José Ángel Rojas to ten rounds in the bantamweight division.

They were two months of arduous training under the watchful eye of former Continental champion Ramón Euroza, as well as physical trainer Jacques de la Morena, in which the boxer from Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, trained for his duel, indicating that he will seek to triumph by the knockout route.

“Happy and eager to get into the ring. In my career I have had strong rivals, nobody is easy, this is no exception. Rojas has a difficult, complicated style, but we train according to his style and we expect good results on the day of the fight, ”explained Rosales.

The 23-year-old boxer knows the rival he will face.

“We already have an idea of ​​how we will go out to work the fight,” said the boxer represented by Divided Decision.

In his last confrontation, “Chapulín” obtained a tie in what was a volcanic fight, full of emotions, so he hopes to offer the same show to the public who will see it on TVC Deportes at 9:00 p.m.

“In the last fight the issue of the eye was complicated, which had it almost closed, but there was nothing else that affected me. In this fight we don’t know how the fight will be presented to us, I just know that I did a great preparation and get good points.

Luis Ángel knows that a victory will be very important, since among his objectives is to play a national title and meet important boxing level rivals, “so you have to fight against the best to be the best. I dedicate the fight to my family, the gym, and promoters for carrying out this function, “he concluded.

With their coach Ramón Euroza, there is great harmony, so they expect a great victory.

Luis Rosales has had a thorough preparation.

The “Chapulín” does not lose sight of the goal, which is to be world champion and have the national belt around his waist.

The representative boxer of Divided Decision always prepares 100%.