“Chapulín” Rosales and Salcedo, for triumphs in Neza

Interesting feature of Chiquita González Boxing

Rosales vs. Red

MEXICO – A performance of many blows is expected on Saturday night in Neza, where boxer Luis “Chapulín” Rosales hopes to provide another great performance when he faces José Ángel Rojas, in the bantamweight division, in what will be one of the stellar fights presented by Chiquita González Boxing and Phillips.

In his last confrontation, Rosales (9-4-1, 3 KOs) had one of his best fights of his career where he obtained an exciting draw, which is considered so far, as the best fight of the year.

The nicknamed “Chapulín” knows well that it is important to achieve victory to later contest a belt, but he will have a fighter in Rojas who will undoubtedly fight him, so he will not have to trust himself since surprises abound in boxing .

Another fight that is also expected from many blows, is that of the undefeated Ernesto Salcedo (12-0-0, 9 KOs) who will have Manuel “Acapulco” Martínez as his opponent, on the scale of ten rounds in superbantam.

Haro vs. Suarez

The boxer Alberto “Alacrán” Ruiz will raffle the physical with Eduardo Martínez, in light weight to eight chapters; Jesús Haro will contend with Diego Suárez, at least six rounds. And in lawsuits with four episodes: Isaías Ortiz-José Luis Méndez, in mini fly; and André Rayón versus Miguel Maldonado at a minimum.

The actions of the fights can be followed live on TVC Deportes from 9:00 p.m., channel 575 of Total Play and 315 of Megacable. They can also be followed by the Chiquita González Boxing Facebook signal. The event will be behind closed doors and there will be no access to the public.