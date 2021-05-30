“Chapulín” and Salcedo, met in Neza; Attractive duels presented Chiquita González Boxing

Exciting matches presented Chiquita González Boxing

Fights that I meet expectations, was the one that took place on Saturday night in Neza. In what was the stellar duel, Ernesto Salcedo fulfilled the predictions and knocked out Manuel “Acapulco” Martínez in two chapters, in the super bantamweight division.

Salcedo demonstrated his punch one more time and with a powerful hook to Martinez’s humanity, it was how he put him out of combat by way of a technical knockout. With this victory, Salcedo increased his record of victories and remains undefeated with thirteen matches won, ten of them before the limit.

In a fight full of many blows and a lot of dedication from both boxers, Luis “Chapulín” Rosales won by majority technical decision in six chapters over José Ángel Rojas, at bantamweight. The verdict came after Rosales suffered a cut under his right eyebrow when he received a head butt, thus preventing him from continuing in the fight.

Two judges had “Chapulín” at the top in the scores with scores of 59-56 and 59-55; and the third of them had tied the fight with points of 57-57, this being a true fallacy on the part of the judge who qualified. With this victory, Luis Rosales improved his record to 10-4-1, 3 KOs.

In another good fight, Alberto “Alacrán” Ruiz had to work hard to beat a very strong Eduardo “Lalo” Martínez, at lightweight, by way of a majority decision in eight rounds. Note that the fight was extremely even and with blows of all combinations. With two scores of 77-75 and a tie of 76-76, Ruiz was the victor.

In other duels that Chiquita González Boxing and Phillips Assa Abloy presented, Jesús “Chiquito” Haro beat Diego “Terco” Suárez, at minimum weight, by way of a unanimous decision in six rounds; José Luis Alquizira knocked out Isaías Ortiz in three rounds on a light fly; André Rayón won a four-round split decision to Miguel Maldonado at minimum weight.

The boxer “Chapulín” Rosales had a very difficult encounter but in the end he won and celebrated with his work team.

Rosales suffered a severe cut below his right eyebrow; Referee César Castañón raised his arm to “Chapulín” when he won by majority technical decision.

Salcedo showed punch and won in two rounds.

The “Alacrán” Ruiz also had a quite moved match, but won by majority decision.