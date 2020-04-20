In the next chapters of the soap opera ‘As Aventuras de Poliana’, Poliana (Sophia Valverde) despairs at the disappearance of her mother’s diary, but soon the notes appear and cause irritation in the girl’s father, Pendleton (Dalton Vigh). Filipa (Bela Fernandes), on the other hand, learns who is behind the YouTube channel ‘Vou Te Zuar’, who makes a new victim: Mirela (Larissa Manoela)

SUMMARY OF THE NOVEL “THE ADVENTURES OF POLIANA” – week from April 27 to May 1, 2020

CHAPTER 509 – MONDAY

Veronica (Mylla Christie) is supported by Gleyce (Maria Gal) and Arlete (Letícia Tomazella) after facing her husband, and friends say she needs to do something. Gabi (Gracielly Junqueira) and Brenda (Flavia Pavanelli) decide to act on Luca’s channel (João Guilherme Ávila). Raquel (Isabella Moreira) tells her mother that she gave up the trip to Australia. Poliana (Sophia Valverde) panics and starts looking for Alice’s diary (Kiara Sasso) when the notes disappear. Waldisney (Pedro Lemos) learns of his mother’s new arrest. Lorena (Pietra Quintela) goes to Clubinho not to stay at home. Veronica decides to sleep in Arlete’s mansion. Mirela (Larissa Manoela) goes to Luca’s house and asks her questions about Zóio’s plan (Vyni Takahashi). Pendelton (Dalton Vigh) learns that Ester (Manuela Kfouri) missed the truth for Poliana and kept her mother’s diary. Luca tells Mirela that Vini came up with a plan for them not to be together anymore, and says he can help her get her web accounts back. Pendelton reads Alice’s notes and becomes enraged.

CHAPTER 509 – TUESDAY

Sérgio (Guilherme Boury) is questioned by Luigi (Enzo Krieger) if he keeps in touch with Poliana’s father. Pendleton hands the diary back to his daughter. Jeff (Vítor Britto) goes out of his way to enter the website of the mysterious group spotted at the bar. Lorena asks if she can spend the night at Mário’s house (Theo Medon), while Durval (Marat Descartes) sees that the girl is missing. João (Igor Jansen) says that the best thing Bento (Davi Campolongo) has to do is go after his grandmother to clarify doubts about relatives. Glória (Clarisse Abujamra) calls Luisa (Thais Melchior) to join an exhibition in her work. Gael (Vinícius Siqueira) does everything for Lorena to forgive him. Recovered, João tells his colleagues how he was kidnapped. Violeta starts to leave Glória in doubt because of her attitudes. Filipa (Bela Fernandes) does everything to know who is behind the youtube channel.

CHAPTER 510 – WEDNESDAY

Jeff is annoyed to see Gabi and Brenda on Luca’s channel after the boy posts. Anyway, Filipa learns who is behind the youtube channel. The channel makes fun of Mirela. Behind bars, Waldisneia tells his son to help him escape from prison to recover the money that was Ruth’s (Myrian Rios). Poliana is excited when the school opens registration for the December evening. Mirela uses the school’s radio to warn that she will reward those who know something about the owners of the YouTube channel. To Brenda, Gabi reveals that she likes Luca. Débora (Lisandra Parede) simulates discomfort when she is placed against the wall by Verônica, Gleyce and Arlete about money. Sophie (Gabriela Petry) puts Esther against the wall. Pendleton approves the study he did to Sérgio. Bento turns to Ruth to talk to his grandmother. Raquel tells Guilherme (Lawrran Couto) that she gave up on the trip. At school, Filipa and Ester argue and Sophie supports Filipa.

CHAPTER 511 – THURSDAY

Nadine (Raquel Bertani) warns Roger (Otávio Martins) when a wave of theft against O11O users begins. After arguing, Filipa and Ester are taken to the principal’s office. Ruth complains because Sophie acted aggressively in the girls’ discussion. Waldisney finds the suitcase with the money her mother kept. Nancy (Rafaela Ferreira) learns that Waldisney’s alleged aunt is a criminal. Gloria fires Violet. Jeff succeeds in preventing hackers from continuing to act at O11O. Bento’s grandmother goes to the school to talk to the boy. Violet turns to Roger for a job at O11O, doing what Waldisney said. Bento hears from his grandmother some information about his relatives, and indicates where he has a chance to know more. Luisa decides to return to the mansion and heads to Pendleton’s mansion in exchange for the keys. Bento has the company of João and Poliana when he goes to the bar that his grandmother said wanting to know about his father. Veronica presses Roger: if he has no other ways, she will let him go.

CHAPTER 512 – FRIDAY

Waldisney looks for Nancy at her house and tells them that they can consummate the marriage. Jeff assists Violeta on her first day at O11O. Poliana, João and Bento raise more clues about Bento’s father, Cássio. Sophie tells Pendleton that she intervened in Esther’s discussion with Filipa out of fear of what the robot might do. Even though Nancy knows what really exists, she hides it from Waldisney and he suspects her actions. Sérgio nods when Luigi and Mário learn that he is a Pendleton employee. Veronica tells her children that she won’t be home for a while. Bento decides to use the web to find out about his father. Ruth decides to get Sophie out of school because of the fight with Esther. Yasmin (Bia Lanutti) is going to perform therapy assisted by Helô (Elina de Souza). Gleyce decides to give up his job at school, to have more time to study, but tells his children not to do anything that would put the scholarship at risk. Luisa returns to the big house.

