Chapters of Luis Miguel: The Series How many are there and at what time?

The wait becomes more desperate for fans and followers of the singer Luis Miguel, who are more than attentive to every detail a few moments after the second season of his bioseries arrives on Netflix.How many episodes will it be and what time will it premiere?

The series that addresses the continuation of the life of the Mexican star, Luis Miguel, every time it generates more expectations, in the middle of its next premiere just a few hours away, more details of this acclaimed production continue to emerge.

How many and what time will its premiere be?

The new season of Luis Miguel: The Series It will consist of eight episodes, as in the first season, these will be available every Sunday for users of the service from 7:00 p.m. on April 18.

“It will be two chapters”

The second season will be told on two separate personal and career timelines; with a plot that will explore the difficulties faced by Luis Miguel to balance his family and professional life.

We reveal all the dates of the premiere of this second season:

Chapter 1: April 18

Chapter 2: April 18

Chapter 3: April 25

Chapter 4: May 2

Chapter 5: May 9

Chapter 6: May 16

Chapter 7: May 23

Chapter 8: May 30

The story will continue the life of the so-called “Sun of Mexico“who is still searching for his mother’s whereabouts while facing other difficult trials.

At this point, many of the fans of the interpreter of “Under the table” hope that many of these questions will finally be clarified, such as the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, how his relationship with Isabella Camil ends, as well as the reunion with his daughter. , Michelle Salas.

The trailer for the series, threw many clues about the darkest moments in the life of the Puerto Rican, who enjoys the honeys of success in his career and his multiple conquests, while at the same time his personal life is overshadowed by sad shadows of their memories.

The loss of very important people in his career and the arrival of others who at some point would make him lose his way, as the story progresses, it will be possible to see how the intrigue grows in each chapter of one of the favorite series of the content platform.

Actors of the series

The cast of actors made up of familiar faces: Diego Boneta, Juanpa Zurita, Camila Sodi, Cesar Bordón, as well as Pilar Santacruz and Martín Bello who plays the famous Uncle Tito.

New promises also come to the plot such as the Argentine model “Macarena Achaga”, who will play Michelle Salas in her most adult stage, (Luis Miguel’s daughter), and Valery Sais will play her in her youngest stage.

Jade Ewen, was the name that barely became known a few weeks ago, the British actress was selected to give life to the same Mariah Carey with whom “Luismi” had three years of relationship.

Among others are, Fernando Guallar, (Mauricio Ambrosi) Pablo Cruz (Patricio Robles), Juan Ignacio Cane and Teresa Ruiz.

Similarly, the arrival of the series to the streaming service is accompanied by some news such as the launch of the new book “Oro de Rey” by journalist Javier León Herrera, who in collaboration with Juan Manuel Navarro, has written “Luis mi rey” (2017) and “Luis Miguel: La Historia” (2018) works on which the producers relied for the launch of the two seasons.