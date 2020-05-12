Close to chapter 550, the soap opera ‘As Aventuras de Poliana’ shows Ester (Manuela Kfouri) confronting Pendleton (Dalton Vigh). Meanwhile, the kids try to find his parents on the internet. Filipa (Bela Fernandes) ready again for Poliana (Sophia Valverde), while Waldisney (Pedro Lemos) is unmasked by Nancy (Rafaela Ferreira)

CHAPTER 524 – MONDAY

Glória (Clarisse Abujamra) is afraid that Roger (Otávio Martins) will not apologize after he reveals what he hides. Claudia (Letícia Cannavale) and Durval (Marat Descartes) keep fighting. Lindomar (Ivan Parente) gets out of control when he realizes he doesn’t know where he put the lyrics to a song he wrote. Bento (Davi Campolongo) is excited about the chance to be Cássio’s biological son (undisclosed actor). Nadine (Raquel Bertani) faces Violeta (Gabriela Saadi) when she becomes suspicious of the young woman. Fernanda (Cris Carniato) thinks about something for the establishment of Afonso (Victor Pecoraro). Jeff (Vitor Brito) finds out from Vini (Vincenzo Richy) that Mosquito (Luccas Papp) flirted with Brenda (Flavia Pavanelli). Luca (João Guilherme Ávila) decides to stay away from Gabi (Gracielly Junqueira), faced with her way. Cássio goes to the school to pick up Bento. Débora (Lisandra Parede) goes to Luisa’s mansion (Thais Melchior) to tell something impressive.

CHAPTER 525 – TUESDAY

Wanting more news about Waldisney (Pedro Lemos), Branca (Lilian Blanc) looks for Gleyce (Maria Gal) at her house. Waldisney calls Nancy (Rafaela Ferreira) to a camp. Gloria goes out of her way to talk to Roger and tell him to understand. Waldisney sucks, tells Falcão (Gil Teles) to Branca and Antônio (Jitman Vibranovski), in the favela. Cassio, João (Igor Jansen), Kessya (Duda Pimenta) and Bento have fun at Ruth’s house (Myrian Rios). Poliana (Sophia Valverde) does everything to establish a relationship with Filipa (Bela Fernandes) when she learns that she is her cousin. Gleyce learns that Helô and Henrique (Paulo Américo), a professor at the university, are brothers. Sophie (Gabriela Petry) is invited to join a CLP program. Luigi (Enzo Krieger) and Yasmin (Bia Lanutti) understand each other. Helô tells Cassio that the best thing he should do is not to go to Ruth’s house until she returns. Marcelo (Murilo César) faces Débora. Ester (Manuela Kfouri) sends Mário (Theo Medon) and Lorena (Pietra Quintela) to the laboratory to try to find out more about the bluish light.

CHAPTER 526 – WEDNESDAY

For Esther and the kids at Clubinho, Pendleton (Dalton Vigh) says something. The CLP now receives registrations from those who want to learn music and who live in the community. Branca realizes that Nancy is not at home and is distressed. Pendleton is faced by Esther. Nancy and Waldisney come to camp and set up the structure. Roger invites Veronica (Mylla Christie) to talk and tells her to move in with him. Upon learning that Lindomar cannot find the lyrics of the song, Arlete (Letícia Tomazella) gets furious. Yasmim pays Luigi’s ticket to Gramado for the boy to participate in the festival. Raquel (Isabella Moreira) and Vini arouse jealousy in Mirela (Larissa Manoela). Poliana tells her father to do everything to establish a bond with Marcelo and Roger. João questions Ruth why his father and aunt did not understand each other.

CHAPTER 527 – THURSDAY

Joana (Daniela Paschoal) goes to Claudia’s house to return the money that Yasmin passed on to Luisa. Ruth tells João a part of her relationship with the boy’s father. Minors who are part of the Clubinho scour the web for Ester’s parents, but only find her mother’s social network. Luisa is frank with Joana and Claudia after arguing with Marcelo. Veronica agrees to return to her house. In the community, Sophie has the first day of school. Sérgio (Guilherme Boury) resorts to Pendleton so he can pay in advance and thus be able to pay for his son’s trip. Vini goes out of his way to learn Mosquito’s Christian name and turns to Durval to prove his identity. Nadine goes after Violeta until she enters Toca-Toca. Jeff wins a letter without a return address. Waldisney and his accomplices talk on the phone, Nancy listens and freaks out. Glória organizes a dinner with the intention that Pendleton, Marcelo and Roger get closer.

CHAPTER 528 – FRIDAY

Branca confirms to Nancy that Waldisney sucks when she manages to communicate with her granddaughter. Nancy does everything to pretend she doesn’t know anything.

Nancy manages to speak to Branca, and the grandmother confirms that Waldisney is a thug. Nancy tries to disguise the discovery. Cassio and Ruth talk about Bento. Filipa tries to put Ester against Poliana. Ruth and Cassio decide to wait for the DNA result to decide Bento’s future. Sérgio tells Luigi that he will participate in the festival in Gramado. Roger pretends to accept the situation among the family. Fernanda receives a job offer in another country. Filipa approaches Esther again. Waldisney learns that Nancy and Branca already know the truth about him.

