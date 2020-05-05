NOVEL SUMMARY “THE ADVENTURES OF POLIANA” – week from May 11 to 15, 2020

MONDAY – CHAPTER 519

The mother leaves Filipa (Bela Fernandes) feeling. Gleyce (Maria Gal) says that the best thing that Veronica (Mylla Christie) should do is talk to the girl. Suddenly, Poliana (Sophia Valverde) invades her father’s laboratory behind Ester (Manuela Kfouri) and amazes her father. Raquel (Isabella Moreira) disapproves when she sees her mother kissing Afonso (Victor Pecoraro). Cássio communicates with Bento (Davi Campolongo) and they schedule to speak. Filipa uses the “Jogo do Contente” on her cell phone to relieve her sorrows. Not knowing where to put her house key, Débora (Lisandra Parede) turns to her neighbor, Marcelo (Murilo Cezar). Lindomar (Ivan Parente) writes songs again. When noticing that Ruth (Myrian Rios) left for congress, Roger (Otávio Martins) decides to develop something to make most of the school’s classes be virtual. Upon appearing at Marcelo’s mansion, Luisa (Thais Melchior) comes face to face with Débora. Waldisney (Pedro Lemos) confronts Nancy (Rafaela Ferreira) so she can be frank.

TUESDAY – CHAPTER 520

Once again, Ester is the target of an investigation by Clubinho. They choose Luigi’s film (Enzo Krieger) to be part of a festival in the south of the country. Nancy hears from Waldisney for her to apologize and understand the facts. Jeff (Vítor Britto) finds the password for the mysterious group at the bar. Yasmin (Bia Lanutti) does everything to establish ties with Luigi again. The group that condemns bullying starts to investigate who owns “Vou Te Zuar” and talk about the persecution on the web. Roger uses Hagar’s invisibility to investigate Veronica. Marcelo and Luisa arrive at curious conclusions when dealing with family portraits. In Yuri’s class (Emílio Farias), Ester loses control.

WEDNESDAY – CHAPTER 521

Luisa and Marcelo start to think that Gloria may have had an affair with Poliana’s grandfather. Cássio shows up at school to be able to talk to Bento. After Esther goes through the attack, Poliana goes to her. João (Igor Jansen) hears from Cássio that he met Bento’s blood parents. Yuri is another who comes to suspect Esther’s actions. Yasmin tells the club that the channel ‘Vou Te Zuar’ is owned by Eric (Lucas Burgatti), Filipa and Hugo (Henry Fiuka). Marcelo confronts his mother for her to be honest about the necklace that nobody knows whose it is. Cássio and Bento have their first approach, at Ruth’s mansion. Roger starts to trust Violeta (Gabriela Saadi). The web channel makes Helô (Elina Souza) scold Hugo, Filipa and Eric.

THURSDAY – CHAPTER 522

In order to be accepted into the mysterious group, Jeff wins a series of tests. Vini (Vincenzo Richy) assists Mosquito (Luccas Papp) with school lessons. Because Yasmin handed her over to the guild, Filipa revolted with her. Yuri does everything to talk to Pendleton (Dalton Vigh) about Ester’s behavior. Luisa decides to set up a dinner party to celebrate that she returned to live in the mansion. Upon learning of Cássio’s trajectory by João and Bento, Helô orders them to be sincere with Ruth. Raquel is frank when talking to Mirela (Larissa Manoela) about her courtship with Guilherme (Lawrran Couto) and the distance they are facing. Once again, Falcão (Gil Teles) makes threats against Arlete (Letícia Tomazella) and Lindomar. Out of nowhere, Roger appears at Luisa’s house, ends the party and causes an immense discussion. Veronica assists Gleyce with her homework. Gloria tells something of great importance.

FRIDAY – CHAPTER 523

Luigi is annoyed that he cannot go to the cinema event in the South. Guilherme proposes to Raquel that they split up for a while. Jeff starts to do the tasks to be accepted into the mysterious group. Claudia (Letícia Cannavale) and Durval (Marat Descartes) start fighting as they live together. Gloria is frank and reveals something to her relatives. Jeff learns that Violeta missed the truth and knows how to work with programming.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’