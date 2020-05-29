After having tested this new functionality for the last month with a group of selected users, YouTube has officially launched segmenting your videos into chapters.

As in other video platforms (such as PornHub), now the playback timeline appears divided into pieces, so that the creators can mark different moments of the clip.

0:00 Get excited …

1:00 The Video Chapters feature is officially here!

1:30 When Chapters are enabled, viewers watch more of the video, and come back more often on average.

2:30 Test chapters on your own videos by adding a set of timestamps starting at 0:00 to the description. pic.twitter.com/FIFLbLImaj – YouTube Creators (@ytcreators) May 28, 2020

In desktop and mobile version

Until now, the most normal thing was to go to the comments area, where some users were dedicated to setting time stamps and thus know at what point in the video certain things happened.

It is a minimal change in design, but important in terms of functionality. In the desktop version, now we will see that the time bar appears with small black cuts that indicate where a new chapter begins.

In the mobile version (iOS and Android) YouTube will activate a haptic buzz when we reach the next chapter with our finger. On tablets or mobile devices that lack this functionality, the progress bar will automatically adjust to the beginning of a new chapter when we lift our finger from the screen.

The creators will be in charge of marking (manually, currently there is no automatic way to do it) these chapters, and there is no limit to the bookmarks they can create.

Yes, they will have to indicate at least three timestamps, and that each of them lasts more than ten seconds. Each of these brands will have to have its own title and description.

If you are interested in trying it right nowFor example, you can watch this video about different recipes or this Radiohead performance in Dublin in the year 2000.

