Chapter VI – Goodbye, Lucas

I say goodbye to the Malaga festival (and the city) seeing again ‘Regrettable stories‘by Javier Fesser, this time on the big screen. A very Javier Fesser comedy. A little “prank” for friends of the little “pranks”. A very effective tont; maybe, maybe, it’s possible, I bet on it, more than the actual (official) closing of the festival: That ‘Garca and Garca‘starring Jos Mota and Pepe Viyuela whose trailer you can see here.

But before something so light and well resolved, lest it be said, something more serious and not so well resolved: ‘The consequences‘by Claudia Pinto Emperor. One of those “serious” dramas and with a taste for the most tremendous side of things where everyone prefers to speak without saying things so that everything seems more intense and mysterious. A family drama wrapped in gray skies where everyone seems to know who killed Kennedy and are afraid to tell. Or to be happy. Or to get carried away by what transforms them from characters to humans.

It is still curious that a movie titled “the consequences” largely omits “the consequences” of his confessions and revelations. Throwing the stone and letting go of the hand, in a literal sense, using the dirty laundry of its characters as a throwing weapon. As a shocking hollow contraption that mediated its footage, it has already drowned in its sorrowful juice, and where the comings and goings by boat end up outweighing the looks and face-to-face conversations. Or that the comings and goings of a story that separates its protagonists without facing them.

Because S. Just as because films like ‘Luke‘,’Brave flash‘,’Amalgam‘or’The best families‘of which I have not spoken. Despite how little the first two have convinced me, or how much the other two have convinced me, for my taste, of the best I have seen this year with which I have returned to the festival after the break last year . Things that happen.

Finally, and since we are here, I take advantage of the stop to leave you with a link to the palmars of this 24th edition of the Malaga Festival.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex

