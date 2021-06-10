Chapter V – Live or survive

‘Girls‘It has several problems, the most important of which are a story seen a thousand times in which it does not wiggle, and which under its appearance of a “neighborhood” cinema seems made by someone who has never stepped on one. Everything is too pretty to look real, even less so that we take it more seriously than an IKEA themed stand. Not everything has to be as miserable as in a Ken Loach movie, okay, but between that and the posh, progressive hangover good-natured post-mojito there is a very wide range of possible realities.

If the film is sustained, it is by Vicky Luengo and especially Carolina Yuste, an actress called to play in the big leagues. And that only the first one has what we could consider a role: The rest are opportune props in a single piece, like everything in this film so aseptic and soulless, which above all, and above all, lacks “flavor”. To neighborhood, to life. Authenticity. A hint of a vitalist fable that is hard to believe when whoever tells you about it does not feel any passion, being equivalent to helping a poor person while you pose with some Ray-Ban for Instagram.

Much more risky and incidentally also much more authentic it is’The belly of the sea‘, a based on real events to which Agustí Villaronga does get a good shake. Win or lose, at least Villaronga is committed to doing something, and also something different from the usual, trying to make painting, literature, theater and cinema coexist in harmony in a single dose. An unconventional and above all not very condescending production that goes out to sea step by step and grows as the minutes go by, up to a total of no more than 75. Short and on foot.

Villaronga succeeds in transforming the chronicle of a shipwreck into the dialectical and vital duel of its two survivors, faced with their own reflections while united forever by an atrocious experience. A dreamlike and poetic approach that does not try to do justice to reality, but to its capacity and power of evocation. Filmed in black and white and with very plastic contours, this expressionist epic is positioned as one of those experiences that show that if cinema is alive, it is because there are those who fight for its survival.