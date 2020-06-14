Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few days ago it was announced that Frogwares was working on a new installment of Sherlock Holmes, which will reach current consoles, PCs and next generation consoles. If you were left wanting to know more about him, this interests you, because now the developers in charge of the project talked about his history.

At the Future Games Show presentation, producer and community manager Sergey Oganesyan spoke about the game and recalled that the story will focus on Sherlock Holmes, 21, who lives on a small Mediterranean island in the late 1800s.

According to the developer, here Sherlock Holmes will investigate the death of his mother, who torments him since he was a child.

As we mentioned, this new title will implement an open world based on research mechanics. Thanks to this structure, players will be able to search for clues through the world in which the game will take place and will be characterized by not taking the player by the hand.

With that said, it will be possible for the player to find the correct method to find the answers. As an example, it was mentioned that the user will have to find the ideal outfit to go unnoticed and find the right person.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will arrive sometime in 2021.

We leave you with the trailer and the interview with the developer.

